OneTrust Launches 2020 CCPA Master Class Webinar Series

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today opened registration for the 2020 OneTrust CCPA Master Class Webinar Series with new courses designed to help privacy professionals build efficiency and automation into their California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) programs. Attendees will learn how technology can help master ongoing CCPA compliance ahead of the July 1 CCPA enforcement date. The series of free, hour-long webinars focus on evolving CCPA programs for operational efficiency in 2020 and beyond.

CCPA compliance ahead of the Jan. 1, 2020 deadline proved to be a challenge for many businesses. With amendments passing just weeks before the deadline and little guidance shared, teams struggled to implement the right tools, technology and processes for ongoing CCPA compliance. Now that the CCPA is law, these teams are quickly realizing that managing the many facets of the CCPA – including consumer rights, "do not sell" and identify verification –can be time consuming, costly and disjointed without the right technology.

The OneTrust CCPA 2020 Master Class is designed to help professionals go from a CCPA compliance checkbox to operational efficiency. These free courses, led by OneTrust privacy experts, help practitioners learn how a comprehensive technology solution can help make CCPA compliance a streamlined, efficient and automated process ahead of the July 1, 2020 enforcement deadline.

The new 2020 CCPA Master Class Series begins this Thursday, Feb. 13 at 1:00pm ET and continues every other week with courses covering:

CCPA is Here: 5-Step Checklist

Next Steps to Evolve Your CCPA Program

CCPA Compliance for Small Businesses

Two Approaches to Handle Opt-Out

Policy & Notice Requirements

CCPA Training Requirements

CCPA 2.0: The Next Evolution of the CCPA

CCPA Attorney General Guidance

"Now that the CCPA is law, the reality of ongoing compliance is clearer to businesses. Complying with the law and responding to consumer rights requests is proving to be time consuming and costly, even if a business knows where all the consumer data lies," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Our CCPA Master Class webinar series is designed to help professionals understand how technology can help make CCPA compliance a business reflex instead of a compliance headache. Regardless of an organization's CCPA maturity, professionals can learn from these courses to build automated, efficient and cost-effective CCPA privacy programs."

