OneTrust Launches New Products and Offerings for Privacy, Security, Data Governance, and Ethics Professionals during TrustWeek

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today launched new products and offerings that will be on display during the main conference days of TrustWeek 2020, OneTrust's annual user conference. The new solutions will be detailed during TrustWeek's opening keynote taking place tomorrow, Wednesday, October 14, and throughout the conference sessions four key tracks: privacy, GRC, data governance, and preferences and consent.

OneTrust is the fastest growing and most widely used privacy, security, governance, and compliance technology solution that helps companies be more trusted. With 7,000 customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500, OneTrust is constantly innovating and updating its portfolio of solutions to stay ahead of the constantly evolving privacy and security compliance landscape.

New OneTrust Offerings: DataGovernance and Ethics

OneTrust is building the platform to help companies be more trusted. OneTrust privacy, preferences and consent, third-party risk exchange, and GRC offerings help teams across the business centralize on a unified platform that delivers key data analytics and insights.

OneTrust today announced two new offerings to deliver on broader use cases: OneTrust DataGovernance and OneTrust Ethics.

OneTrust DataGovernance helps customers know their data: what they have, how it's used, the polices and compliance requirements that apply, and how this can translate into business value. Solutions include OneTrust DataDiscovery™, Data Classification, Data Catalog, Data Usage Requests, Data Retention and Deletion, and Data Lineage. To learn more about OneTrust DataGovernance, register for TrustWeek and read our blog: OneTrust Releases New Data Governance Software to Help Data Governance, Analytics, IT, and Technology Teams Know Their Data.

OneTrust Ethics provides a central platform to manage ethics and compliance program requirements to promote an ethical culture. Solutions include Whistleblower Hotline & Case Management, Awareness Training, Third-Party Due Diligence, Code of Conduct & Policy Management, Data Ethics & Risk Management, and Conflict of Interest & Disclosures. To learn more about OneTrust Ethics, register for TrustWeek and read our blog: OneTrust Releases New Ethics & Compliance Software to Help Build an Ethical Culture in Your Organization.

OneTrust Privacy: Enhanced Privacy Rights Data Redaction Automation

OneTrust's core privacy technology solutions help companies operationalize the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, and hundreds of the world's privacy laws and frameworks. According to IDC research1, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping." OneTrust is also a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software 2020 with the highest score in all three high level categories evaluated: strategy, current offering, and market presence.

At TrustWeek, OneTrust introduced enhanced privacy rights data redaction automations to speed up responses to consumer privacy requests, such as GDPR data subject rights (DSAR) and CCPA consumer rights requests. The enhanced technology uses OneTrust Athena™ to automatically identify and redact any personal data and confidential information before responding to consumer access requests. To learn more about OneTrust Privacy solutions and enhanced data redaction capabilities, register for TrustWeek and read our blog: OneTrust Launches Enhanced and Automated Data Redaction Capabilities.

OneTrust DataGuidance: New Retention Schedule Solutions

OneTrust DataGuidance is the intelligence that powers the full suite of OneTrust solutions. DataGuidance is updated daily by our team of 40+ in-house analysts with additional insight from our 800-strong lawyer network representing 300 jurisdictions.

The new DataGuidance Retention Schedules help privacy and data governance teams research global data retention requirements across multiple jurisdictions and business functions. To learn more about OneTrust DataGuidance and the new Retention Schedules solution, register for TrustWeek and read our blog: Know Your Requirements for Storing Data with OneTrust DataGuidance Data Retention Schedules.

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™: Trust Centers

OneTrust PreferenceChoice enables marketers and publishers to drive transparent user experiences, build trust, and comply with global regulations such as the CCPA, TCPA, CASL, and GDPR. OneTrust PreferenceChoice earned the highest scores across all categories in the KuppingerCole Privacy & Consent Management Leadership Compass and is the #1 most widely adopted consent management platform (CMP) according to Adzerk.

The new PreferenceChoice Trust Center provides a central hub for customers to see and manage their consent, preferences, and the data that a company holds on them. To learn more about OneTrust PreferenceChoice and how the Trust Centers can make privacy a competitive advantage for marketers, register for TrustWeek and read our blog: Introducing the Trust Center: Transparency, Choice, and Trust in a Single UI.

OneTrust GRC: AI-Powered Control Management

OneTrust GRC enables risk, compliance, and audit professionals to identify, measure, and remediate risk across their business to comply with internal rules and external regulations. OneTrust GRC is a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q4 2020 with the highest scores in strategy and market presence categories, a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools, and included in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management.

New OneTrust Athena™ AI-Driven Control Management gives GRC professionals recommended controls to both compensate and complement existing controls. The Athena AI identifies regulations and compliance standards in OneTrust DataGuidance, and based on the customer's unique historical trends, and its risk, control, threat, and vulnerability data, provides recommended controls best suited for that program. To learn more about OneTrust GRC AI-Driven Control Management, register for TrustWeek and read our blog: Introducing OneTrust Athena™ AI-Driven Control Management.

OneTrust Vendorpedia™: 70,000 Vendors Strong

OneTrust Vendorpedia Exchange helps companies access shared vendor assessments and due diligence data on more than 70,00 third parties. Vendorpedia makes vendor assessments easier for everyone: enterprises can access a community of shared and pre-completed assessments, and vendors can automatically answer incoming security, privacy, and due diligence questionnaires in Vendorpedia.

To learn more about the Vendorpedia third-party risk exchange and see it in action, register for TrustWeek and visit Vendorpedia.com.

"TrustWeek brings together our community of customers and partners and talk about how technology can power more trusted organizations. We've innovated across the entire platform, and today's news is just a sampling of what our community will learn during our keynotes, breakout sessions, and Ask an Expert Hubs," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy, OneTrust. "We're excited to showcase our new offerings and product innovations and bring together privacy, security, and governance professionals virtually across the globe."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest growing and most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and compliance programs. More than 7,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance - Governance and Metadata Management

OneTrust Ethics - Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust DataGuidance™ - Regulatory Research Software

Be a More Trusted Organization™. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

