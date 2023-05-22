OneTrust Marks Five Years of the GDPR

Join the expert panel series with privacy pros from OneTrust and Europe's industry-leading companies

ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, is celebrating five years of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) with a series of live panels, webinars, and resources for privacy professionals. As the GDPR continues to shape the global business and regulatory landscapes, OneTrust is bringing together the top professionals and experts in the privacy community to learn, share, and exchange insights with a focus on the future of data protection.

On May 25, 2018, the GDPR went into effect, establishing a comprehensive data protection law across the European Union. The regulation sets out requirements for businesses to safeguard the privacy rights of individuals by imposing rules on the processing, storage, and transfer of personal data.

To mark the fifth anniversary of the GDPR, OneTrust is hosting a series of timely and informative webinars and panels that provide insight into the key trends, challenges, and best practices for complying with the regulation through a future-focused lens. Attendees will hear from privacy experts at companies such as Maersk, Santander, Bentley, and IKEA Retail about the impact of the GDPR across finance, retail, and healthcare industries. Discussions will also cover emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and how GDPR interplays with other regulations and ecosystems, including the EU AI Act, the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), NIS2, and European Health Data Space.

"OneTrust has long championed the privacy community and provided a forum to share ideas, best practices, and learnings on the business-critical areas of privacy and trust," said Linda Thielova, Data Protection Officer at OneTrust. "Marking the fifth year of the GDPR, we've once again gathered the best minds in the industry to give privacy professionals the knowledge and insights to make their privacy and compliance initiatives a competitive advantage with trust."

Register to reserve your spot in one of the exciting live webinars and panel sessions OneTrust is hosting the week of May 22nd:

To help organizations comply with the GDPR, CCPA, and many other privacy regulations around the world, the OneTrust Privacy and Data Governance Cloud offers one platform for security, marketing, and privacy teams to discover, control, and activate the responsible use of data throughout their organization. Privacy Management, Data Discovery & Governance, and Consent & Preferences come together to help organizations better understand their data across the business, meet regulatory requirements, and provide transparency and choice to individuals. 

Learn more: Celebrating five years of the GDPR

About OneTrust
OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #24 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

