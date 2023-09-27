OneTrust Named a Strong Performer in 2023 Data Governance Report

Firm received highest scores possible in the Innovation, Vision, Policy Management, and Partner Ecosystem criteria

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2023. The report evaluated the seven most significant providers in the category, considering current offering, strategy, and market presence. OneTrust was recognized for its data discovery capabilities for unstructured data, its intuitive platform, and its extensive global regulatory research database. In the report, OneTrust received the highest scores possible in the Innovation, Vision, Policy Management, and Partner Ecosystem criteria.

According to the Forrester report, "The company's vision focuses on responsible data use to retain customer trust." By continuously evolving and innovating its privacy and data security offerings, OneTrust has built an end-to-end governance solution that organizations rely on to drive responsible use of data across their businesses. To date, OneTrust's R&D investments have resulted in 300 patents granted.

The report goes on to state, "The ability to discover and manage unstructured data as part of its core offering stands out." OneTrust Data Discovery & Classification helps organizations accurately identify and classify both unstructured and structured data sources at the field- and file-level to assess and mitigate risk.

The report also states, "OneTrust offers an intuitive platform, an extensive global regulatory research database, and access to in-house researchers and experts who guide their clients through the ever-changing data regulation environment." OneTrust's global community of regulatory experts and extensive research database across hundreds of jurisdictions allow companies to quickly understand and adapt to regulatory change.

"A strong data governance program accelerates innovation and builds customer trust by ensuring the responsible and productive use of data," said Ojas Rege, General Manager, Privacy & Data Governance Cloud at OneTrust. "We believe Forrester's recognition that OneTrust's unstructured data discovery 'stands out' is a validation of our R&D investments in building an end-to-end offering that gives our customers the rich capabilities they need to meet their data governance program goals."

OneTrust's Privacy & Data Governance cloud goes beyond compliance to deliver business value and build trust through transparency, choice, and control.

To learn more, download your copy of the report.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #21 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

