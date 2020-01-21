OneTrust Opens Registration for 150 Free PrivacyConnect™ Workshops Across the Globe

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced open registration for 150 free PrivacyConnect™ workshops in over 100 cities. The expanded PrivacyConnect Workshops by OneTrust™ include new events focused on the California CCPA, Brazil LGPD, Thailand PDPA and new European guidance on cookies to bring together industry peers to learn best practices and real-life implementation strategies. The workshops and webinars dive deep into the pressing issues facing privacy, security and marketing professionals across the globe through practitioner-led sessions and interactive hands-on activities.

The expanded PrivacyConnect series includes online webinars and 150 in-person workshops in more than 100 global locations, with new cities added across North America, EMEA, South America and Asia Pacific. Throughout 2020, PrivacyConnect workshops and webinars will bring together over 20,000 privacy, security and marketing professionals to network, share experiences, and learn the latest regulatory requirements and implementation best practices. Throughout the year, local PrivacyConnect Chapters, led by PrivacyConnect Chapter Chairs, will bring professionals together for ongoing to connect and network in their city beyond the workshops.

The free, local PrivacyConnect Workshops include:

PrivacyConnect : Focused on understanding regulatory requirements across the globe and how to implement in practice. Workshops dive deep into the pressing issues facing today's privacy and security professionals, including the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, vendor risk management, incident and breach response, cookies, consent and more through practitioner-led sessions and interactive hands-on activities. Register in a city near you, or request to become a local chapter leader.

All workshop attendees can earn up to 3.75 CPE credits, and PrivacyConnect attendees can earn up to 6.25 CPE credits.

Several workshop cities include an optional, day two OneTrust Certification Program product training course, offering a foundation in the OneTrust privacy management tool. OneTrust Certification Program attendees can earn up to 7 CPE credits and pass a test to become a OneTrust Certified Professional.

"PrivacyConnect is starting out 2020 bigger than ever, not only with new cities, but new workshops tailored to give privacy, security and marketing professionals the community, tools and knowledge they need to successfully manage their programs on a local or global scale," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We have hosted hundreds of these workshops and have seen the demand for a more regional- and industry-specific focus to bring together professionals that are focused on the same pressing issues. I'm excited to expand the PrivacyConnect Workshop series in 2020 and unite the OneTrust community from across the globe."

To register for a PrivacyConnect workshop, webinar or OneTrust Certification Program, visit PrivacyConnect.com or email connectevents@onetrust.com. For more information on becoming a PrivacyConnect Chapter Chair in your city, email connectchairs@onetrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 4,500 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include OneTrust Privacy Management Software, OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ consent and preference management software, OneTrust Vendorpedia™ third-party risk management software and vendor risk exchange and OneTrust GRC integrated risk management software. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About PrivacyConnect

PrivacyConnect is a global community of privacy, security and marketing professionals focused on tools and best practices to implement global privacy laws in practice, specifically the CCPA, GDPR and LGPD. Through free, local events, ongoing webinars, and local community chapters, PrivacyConnect enables practitioners to connect, share experiences, and learn the latest regulatory requirements and implementation best practices. To learn more, visit PrivacyConnect.com.

