OneTrust Partners with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to Integrate Identity Verification into CCPA Consumer Rights Fulfilment

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today launched the OneTrust Identity Verification Partner Program with LexisNexis® Risk Solutions and other Identity Verification technology providers. OneTrust's partnership with LexisNexis Risk Solutions and others helps customers speed up the identity verification process to complete consumer requests requirements under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The integration can be used for other state privacy laws, as well as international laws like Europe's GDPR which has similar requirements to verify identities.

Verifying a user's identity is one of the primary challenges for teams completing CCPA consumer rights requests. While identity verification is required under the law, it also helps avoid business and ethical dilemmas, such as potentially providing personal information to fraudsters. Streamlining CCPA consumer rights requests with existing identity verification workflows helps solve this challenge while maintaining a consistent customer experience. While OneTrust supports multiple identity verification methods for completing CCPA requests, working with identity verification technology providers is becoming an increasingly common use case for customers.

OneTrust launched the OneTrust Identity Verification Partner Program to integrate identity verification technologies seamlessly as part of the CCPA consumer rights process.

"It's essential that organizations process consumer rights inquiries from verified sources," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Our partnerships with LexisNexis Risk Solutions and other identity verification providers will help joint customers automate the consumer rights completion process within OneTrust."

"LexisNexis Risk Solutions is pleased to participate in OneTrust's Identity Verification Partner Program to ensure that our joint customers have coordinated, unfettered access to our industry-leading identity verification solutions," said Rick Trainor, CEO of Business Services for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "The end result for our joint customers is a lower-friction customer experience while maintaining CCPA compliance and lowering fraud risk for their businesses."

