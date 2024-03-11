OneTrust Privacy & Data Governance Cloud Gains Momentum with Widespread Industry Recognition

Recognized as a leader for its vision, innovation, and customer and partner ecosystem as organizations globally embrace privacy practices as a competitive advantage

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, today announced it has received a significant number of industry recognitions over the last six months for its OneTrust Privacy & Data Governance Cloud.

The OneTrust Privacy & Data Governance Cloud empowers security, marketing, and privacy teams to go beyond compliance, unlocking the full potential of their data to drive business value. By seamlessly discovering, precisely controlling, and proactively activating data, organizations ensure its responsible use across the board. This commitment to safeguarding personal data, exemplified by the world's most valuable and strongest brands, fosters trust among customers, employees, and stakeholders, thereby strengthening ethical data practices and fueling a culture of innovation. Amidst expanding regulatory frameworks, the imperative to build robust first-party datasets, and the ethical management of data-intensive AI models, data privacy becomes paramount. This convergence underscores the critical importance of prioritizing data privacy efforts to navigate today's data-centric landscape effectively.

The case has never been clearer for organizations to implement the proper solutions to help automate privacy compliance Post this

Highlights of industry recognition for the OneTrust Privacy & Data Governance Cloud include:

Recognized as the "Market Leader" in the 2024 Data Governance Compass report from KuppingerCole Analyst AG 1 with the highest ratings across all product criteria, including Security, Functionality, Deployment, Interoperability, and Usability. Noting OneTrust's "enterprise scale solution capable of handling billions of data transfers" and "extensive connectivity and adaptability," the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass highlighted several key strengths the OneTrust Privacy and Data Governance Cloud delivers, including policy enforcement and remediation with data-level actions, agile development, and simplified "one-click" deployment on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. The report also highlighted integration options for the OneTrust DataGuidance research library, the world's largest regulatory research platform, to identify regulatory requirements and convert them into rules to automate compliance policies.

in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2023. The report evaluated the 11 most significant privacy management software providers, considering current offering, strategy, and market presence. OneTrust received the highest scores possible in 17 criteria, including Breadth of Software, Vision, Adoption, Support and Customer Service, Revenue, Number of Customers, Roadmap, Individual Consent, Third-Party Risk Management, Personal Data Classification, Partner Ecosystem, and Integration. The report also recognized OneTrust with the highest score in the Strategy category, noting, "OneTrust differentiates with an unrivaled vision for the future of privacy." Positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Data Privacy Compliance Software 2023 Vendor Assessment. 3 The report evaluated critical product success factors such as dynamic consent management, automated data discovery and classification, and advanced AI capabilities. OneTrust was recognized for the breadth of its platform and enterprise scale. The IDC MarketScape states that "OneTrust is a one-stop shop for data privacy compliance." Furthermore, OneTrust has been ranked #1 for 2022 market share in IDC's latest Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software Market Shares report 4 titled, OneTrust Continues to Hold Its Large Lead Over the Market , making it the fourth consecutive year of market leadership.

in the IDC MarketScape for Data Privacy Compliance Software 2023 Vendor Assessment. The report evaluated critical product success factors such as dynamic consent management, automated data discovery and classification, and advanced AI capabilities. OneTrust was recognized for the breadth of its platform and enterprise scale. The IDC MarketScape states that "OneTrust is a one-stop shop for data privacy compliance." Furthermore, OneTrust has been ranked #1 for 2022 market share in IDC's latest Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software Market Shares report titled, , making it the fourth consecutive year of market leadership. Named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2023.5 The report evaluated the seven most significant providers, considering current offering, strategy, and market presence. "OneTrust offers an intuitive platform, an extensive global regulatory research database, and access to in-house researchers and experts who guide their clients through the ever-changing data regulation environment. The ability to discover and manage unstructured data as part of its core offering stands out," stated the report. OneTrust also received the highest scores possible in the Innovation, Vision, Policy Management, and Partner Ecosystem criteria.

"OneTrust was founded on the belief that data privacy builds trust and drives business value, and since then the company has helped thousands of businesses, big and small, automate their privacy programs. The case has never been clearer for organizations to implement the proper solutions to help automate privacy compliance, enforce strong data governance policies, and offer consumers transparency and choice over the use of their data," said Ojas Rege, General Manager, Privacy & Data Governance at OneTrust. "We believe our strong momentum validates our vision that the responsible use of data is a strategic enabler of trust and innovation. With widespread generative AI adoption, understanding and managing data privacy risks within AI will be essential to promoting responsible use, complying with regulations, and ensuring people's data and privacy rights remain protected."

About OneTrust

OneTrust enables every organization to transform siloed compliance initiatives into world-class, coordinated trust programs with the category-defining Trust Intelligence Platform. Customers use OneTrust to build and demonstrate trust, measure and manage risk, and go beyond compliance. As trust has emerged as the ultimate enabler for innovation, OneTrust delivers the intelligence and automation organizations need to meet critical program goals across data privacy, responsible AI, security, ethics, and ESG. www.onetrust.com

