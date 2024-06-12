OneTrust Reaches New Heights with Recent Awards and Accolades

Jun 12, 2024, 08:58 ET
Latest achievements showcase company's leading solutions and excellence in innovation
ATLANTA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, today announced that it has received several recent achievements for its category-leading solutions enabling responsible use of data and AI. Organizations and publications such as Fast Company, Cyber Defense Magazine, the Business Intelligence Group, and The Channel Company have recognized OneTrust's impact and excellence in the realms of data privacy, compliance, data governance, AI governance, and more.
"This wave of recognition comes on the heels of strong company momentum, as we accelerate growth and drive toward new milestones," said Kabir Barday, Founder and CEO of OneTrust. "Organizations today are balancing the urgency of data-hungry AI initiatives with the need to manage complex data risk, and solutions enabling responsible use of data and AI have never been more critical. We believe these recent achievements are a valuable distinction and a testament to our strong vision for trusted innovation, dedication to creating standout solutions, and continued investment into our customers. I'm immensely proud of the entire OneTrust team and grateful for our community of customers and partners who are the foundation of our success."
In just the first half of this year, OneTrust has been honored by numerous prestigious organizations, industry groups, and publications for its breakthrough software solutions and dedication to innovation.
- Fast Company World Changing Ideas: These highly anticipated annual awards showcase standout projects and products that make the world a better place. On this year's list, OneTrust received an honorable mention for AI Governance, the software solution providing the foundation for responsible AI adoption. AI Governance allows organizations of all sizes to understand their AI footprint, mitigate third-party AI risk, unlock AI-ready data, and govern every stage of AI development.
- CRN Security 100: The notable Security 100 list highlights the top channel-friendly cybersecurity vendors. OneTrust was named one of the 20 Coolest Identity Access Management and Data Protection Companies of 2024.
- Cyber Defense Magazine's Global Infosecurity Awards: Presented at the RSA Conference, the Global InfoSecurity Awards honor information security innovators who provide unique and compelling solutions. OneTrust, whose end-to-end privacy offering is leveraged by organizations around the globe to simplify compliance and automate their privacy programs, received the Editor's Choice award for Privacy Management.
- Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: These annual awards shine the spotlight on companies that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence in information security. OneTrust was named a winner in the Data Privacy and Data Governance categories for its Privacy Management and Data Discovery & Security solutions, respectively.
- Database Trends and Applications 100: OneTrust was named to the annual DBTA 100 list of forward-thinking companies working to enable their customers' data-driven future and seeking to expand what's possible with data.
- Fortress Cybersecurity Awards: The Business Intelligence Group selected OneTrust as a winner in the Compliance category, highlighting the company's robust solutions for scaling InfoSec compliance and automating compliance management.
- Globee® Cybersecurity Awards: This program honors organizations from around the world for their achievements in cybersecurity. OneTrust was crowned a Gold Winner in the Compliance and Data Governance categories.
OneTrust has also been recognized for its continued growth and market leadership, and commitment to excellent workplace culture and employee benefits.
- BuiltIn's Best Places to Work: This program recognizes companies that provide the most attractive total rewards packages for their employees, encompassing salaries, perks, and benefits as well as culture programs. OneTrust was named to several lists, including best large workplaces for remote workers in the U.S. and best places to work in Atlanta.
- The Tech Tribune's Best Tech Startups in Georgia: OneTrust was named one of the "very best" tech startups in Georgia, based on factors such as revenue potential, leadership team, product traction, and competitive landscape.
About OneTrust
OneTrust unlocks the full potential of data and AI, securely and responsibly. Our platform enforces the secure handling of company data, empowering organizations to drive innovation responsibly while mitigating risks. With a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning data and AI security, privacy, governance, risk, ethics, and compliance, OneTrust enables seamless collaboration between data teams and risk teams to enable rapid and trusted innovation. Recognized as the market leader in trust, OneTrust boasts over 300 patents and serves more than 14,000 customers globally, ranging from industry giants to small businesses. For more information, visit www.onetrust.com.
© 2024 OneTrust LLC. All rights reserved. OneTrust and the OneTrust logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OneTrust LLC in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
