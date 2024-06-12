OneTrust Reaches New Heights with Recent Awards and Accolades

Latest achievements showcase company's leading solutions and excellence in innovation

ATLANTA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, today announced that it has received several recent achievements for its category-leading solutions enabling responsible use of data and AI. Organizations and publications such as Fast Company, Cyber Defense Magazine, the Business Intelligence Group, and The Channel Company have recognized OneTrust's impact and excellence in the realms of data privacy, compliance, data governance, AI governance, and more.

"This wave of recognition comes on the heels of strong company momentum, as we accelerate growth and drive toward new milestones," said Kabir Barday, Founder and CEO of OneTrust. "Organizations today are balancing the urgency of data-hungry AI initiatives with the need to manage complex data risk, and solutions enabling responsible use of data and AI have never been more critical. We believe these recent achievements are a valuable distinction and a testament to our strong vision for trusted innovation, dedication to creating standout solutions, and continued investment into our customers. I'm immensely proud of the entire OneTrust team and grateful for our community of customers and partners who are the foundation of our success."

In just the first half of this year, OneTrust has been honored by numerous prestigious organizations, industry groups, and publications for its breakthrough software solutions and dedication to innovation.

OneTrust has also been recognized for its continued growth and market leadership, and commitment to excellent workplace culture and employee benefits.

About OneTrust

OneTrust unlocks the full potential of data and AI, securely and responsibly. Our platform enforces the secure handling of company data, empowering organizations to drive innovation responsibly while mitigating risks. With a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning data and AI security, privacy, governance, risk, ethics, and compliance, OneTrust enables seamless collaboration between data teams and risk teams to enable rapid and trusted innovation. Recognized as the market leader in trust, OneTrust boasts over 300 patents and serves more than 14,000 customers globally, ranging from industry giants to small businesses.

© 2024 OneTrust LLC. All rights reserved. OneTrust and the OneTrust logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OneTrust LLC in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

