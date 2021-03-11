OneTrust Releases Data Catalog to Drive Business Value from Data Governance

ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OneTrust announced OneTrust Data Catalog, a new solution for finding, understanding, and driving business value from the data that matters. As a foundational component of the OneTrust DataGovernance platform, Data Catalog provides business users a clear, easily accessible, and centralized view of the data within their organization. OneTrust Data Catalog builds a trusted data source that can be relied upon by chief data officers, data stewards, and data analysts across an organization to drive informed decision-making and business efficiencies.

Data Catalog seamlessly integrates with OneTrust's privacy, security, and data governance solutions to reduce siloed efforts, drive better collaboration, and transform compliance and governance initiatives to unleash hidden value to the business.

Join the webinar: Introducing OneTrust Data Catalog: Find & Understand Data that Matters on March 30 at 11:00 am EDT/4:00 pm BST

In an economy increasingly driven by the value of data, where informed data analysis can drive business innovation and help enhance consumer trust, understanding what data an organization has and where it can be found is an essential but difficult and time-consuming process.

OneTrust Data Catalog serves as a searchable inventory of your organization's data, creating a complete overview of your data. Leveraging a built-in, cognitive search engine, Data Catalog makes it quicker and easier for data scientists, data engineers, business users, and other key stakeholders to find the data they need to optimize their processes.

AI powered out-of-the-box data dictionary and business glossary functionality add business context and an additional layer of understanding to your data. Regulatory insight from OneTrust DataGuidanceTM empowers data stewards to implement applicable governance policies that reinforce the regulatory guidelines outlined for specific data types, industries, and global jurisdictions.

Powered by OneTrust AthenaTM AI and automated data discovery, OneTrust Data Catalog finds siloed and distributed data for a holistic view of an organization's data. Data Catalog intelligently categorizes and indexes the data to ensure data scientists and business analysts have access to an accurate representation of their data to facilitate trust in the data and operationally speed up data-driven innovation.

"Today's data-driven economy is creating extraordinary quantities of data for organizations to oversee and utilize for business innovations," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "The challenge is, you can't pull value from this data if you can't find or understand it. OneTrust Data Catalog provides a valuable tool for organizations looking to enhance or build a strong data governance program and acts as the foundational element of OneTrust's DataGovernance solutions."

Availability:

OneTrust Data Catalog is available today.

Resources:

OneTrust, OneTrust DataGovernance, OneTrust Data Catalog, OneTrust Athena, and OneTrust Data Discovery are registered trademarks or trademarks of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest growing and most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and ethics and compliance programs. More than 7,500 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, ISO 27001, NIST, DOJ Guidelines, and hundreds of other laws and frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ -Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG - Environmental, Social & Governance Software

Be a More Trusted Organization™. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

