OneTrust Secures $300 Million Series C Funding at a $5.1 Billion Valuation led by TCV

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used privacy, security, and data governance technology platform, today announced a $300 million Series C funding round. The funding values OneTrust, founded in 2016, at $5.1 billion and brings the company's total money raised in the last 18 months to $710 million. TCV signed on as a new investor and led the round, joined by OneTrust's existing investors, including Insight Partners and Coatue.

Watch the video: Kabir Barday, CEO and Blake Brannon, CTO, discuss OneTrust's growth to a $5.1 billion-valued leader in privacy, security, and governance

OneTrust's technology sits as the epicenter of trust for organizations, enabling strong privacy, security, data governance, and ethics and compliance practices that underpin their digital transformation. As organizations strive for increasing levels of efficiency and agility in their transformation journey, they are looking for a platform approach to managing privacy, security, and governance requirements across an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Today, 7,500 organizations, including more than half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust's technology to comply with the world's privacy, security, and compliance requirements, including GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, ISO 27001, NIST, DOJ Guidelines, and hundreds of other laws and frameworks. The list of regulations an organization must comply with continues to rise. In 2020, sweeping privacy laws came into effect in California, Brazil, and others, and Gartner predicts 65% of the world's population will be covered under modern privacy regulations by 2023, compared to just 10% today.

OneTrust has pioneered a true platform approach to trust with its modular products that are built on a single code-base and have been awarded 130 patents. Product offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

In less than 18 months, OneTrust raised $710 million in funding. Since its founding in 2016, OneTrust has grown to the largest and most widely used privacy, security, and governance technology and achieved the #1 spot on the 2020 Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies.

"OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping," said Ryan O'Leary, senior research analyst, Legal, Risk, and Compliance at IDC in the report: Market Share Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares, 2019: OneTrust Dominates the Competition. Other key analyst recognition includes:

"Our mission is to build the technology platform that creates the trust fabric of an organization, while addressing the hundreds of privacy, security, and compliance requirements they are faced with today," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy. "We were excited when TCV approached us for an investment. Even with most of our previously raised funds still available, their partnership allows us to further accelerate our mission, leverage our capital and currency to drive organic and inorganic growth, and deliver for our customers and partners long term."

"Consumers and regulators are demanding that every company on the planet comply with complex and ever evolving privacy regulations," said Tim McAdam, General Partner at TCV. "There are hundreds of regulatory initiatives in the works emanating from all major countries. OneTrust has emerged as the runaway SaaS leader in the trust and privacy arena. Kabir and his team have built the only truly global privacy platform allowing companies at any stage or size to own their privacy initiatives and remain compliant. TCV is honored to partner with such a rapidly growing and category-defining company led by an outstanding team of innovators."

For information or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com.

OneTrust, OneTrust DataDiscovery, OneTrust DataGovernance, and OneTrust PreferenceChoice are registered trademarks or trademarks of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest growing and most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and ethics and compliance programs. More than 7,500 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, ISO 27001, NIST, DOJ Guidelines, and hundreds of other laws and frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

Be a More Trusted Organization™. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About TCV

Founded in 1995, TCV provides capital to growth-stage private and public companies in the technology industry. TCV has invested over $14 billion in leading technology companies and has helped guide CEOs through more than 125 IPOs and strategic acquisitions.

TCV's software investments include Alarm.com, Altiris, Ariba, Avalara, ExactTarget, ETQ, FinancialForce, Genesys, IQMS, OSIsoft, Oversight, Silver Peak, Sitecore, SMT, Splunk, Vectra, and many more. TCV is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with offices in New York and London. For more information about TCV, including a complete list of TCV investments, please visit http://www.tcv.com.

