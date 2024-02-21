OneTrust Selected by Titan OS to Place Trust and Transparency at the Core of Connected TV

OneTrust CMP will be rolled out across Titan OS tv operating systems to safeguard user privacy and enable compliance

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, and Titan OS S.L., the European technology, entertainment, and advertising company that recently introduced its independent operating system for connected TVs, today announce that Titan OS has selected OneTrust as its data privacy partner to offer consumers more control over how their data is used and provide advertisers the confidence that consumers' rights are being protected.

By rolling out OneTrust's consent management platform (CMP) across its operating system, Titan OS sets a new standard for choice, personalization, and transparency in connected TV experiences, reinforcing the company's commitment to user privacy and safety.

"We are proud Titan OS chose OneTrust to reinforce their commitment to data privacy and customer experience." Post this

Titan OS leverages complex viewing insights to make content discovery easier and creates more valuable, relevant advertising experiences for viewers. With user privacy at the core of both personalized content recommendations and targeted advertising, OneTrust's CMP helps Titan OS safeguard user privacy and enable compliance with privacy regulations and industry frameworks.

"Our partnership with OneTrust underscores our unwavering commitment to transparency and user privacy at the core of our product," stated Tim Edwards, COO of Titan OS S.L. "OneTrust allows us to ensure we honor viewer's rights, respect their choices, and make sure we are transparent in the use of personal information when offering tailored TV experiences".

"The rapid rise of connected TV signals a demand for personalized TV experiences tailored to individual preferences. Honoring users' preferences and protecting their privacy doesn't just help brands stay compliant, it also allows them to enhance customer experiences and build trust with their audiences," said Blake Brannon, Chief Strategy Officer at OneTrust. "We are proud Titan OS chose OneTrust to reinforce their commitment to data privacy and customer experience, while supporting advertising partners in promoting trust, transparency, and choice."

OneTrust's CMP collects, tracks, and signals user consent preferences, ensuring accurate recording and respect for user choices. By providing the tooling to exercise data privacy rights and signal purpose-based data to verified AdTech vendors, OneTrust enables Titan OS to adhere to data privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and IAB Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF 2.2).

