OneTrust Selected by Titan OS to Place Trust and Transparency at the Core of Connected TV

News provided by

OneTrust

21 Feb, 2024, 08:41 ET

OneTrust CMP will be rolled out across Titan OS tv operating systems to safeguard user privacy and enable compliance

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, and Titan OS S.L., the European technology, entertainment, and advertising company that recently introduced its independent operating system for connected TVs, today announce that Titan OS has selected OneTrust as its data privacy partner to offer consumers more control over how their data is used and provide advertisers the confidence that consumers' rights are being protected.

Continue Reading

By rolling out OneTrust's consent management platform (CMP) across its operating system, Titan OS sets a new standard for choice, personalization, and transparency in connected TV experiences, reinforcing the company's commitment to user privacy and safety.

Titan OS leverages complex viewing insights to make content discovery easier and creates more valuable, relevant advertising experiences for viewers. With user privacy at the core of both personalized content recommendations and targeted advertising, OneTrust's CMP helps Titan OS safeguard user privacy and enable compliance with privacy regulations and industry frameworks. 

"Our partnership with OneTrust underscores our unwavering commitment to transparency and user privacy at the core of our product," stated Tim Edwards, COO of Titan OS S.L. "OneTrust allows us to ensure we honor viewer's rights, respect their choices, and make sure we are transparent in the use of personal information when offering tailored TV experiences".

"The rapid rise of connected TV signals a demand for personalized TV experiences tailored to individual preferences. Honoring users' preferences and protecting their privacy doesn't just help brands stay compliant, it also allows them to enhance customer experiences and build trust with their audiences," said Blake Brannon, Chief Strategy Officer at OneTrust. "We are proud Titan OS chose OneTrust to reinforce their commitment to data privacy and customer experience, while supporting advertising partners in promoting trust, transparency, and choice."

OneTrust's CMP collects, tracks, and signals user consent preferences, ensuring accurate recording and respect for user choices. By providing the tooling to exercise data privacy rights and signal purpose-based data to verified AdTech vendors, OneTrust enables Titan OS to adhere to data privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and IAB Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF 2.2).

Learn more:

About OneTrust 

OneTrust enables every organization to transform siloed compliance initiatives into world-class, coordinated trust programs with the category-defining Trust Intelligence Platform. Customers use OneTrust to build and demonstrate trust, measure and manage risk, and go beyond compliance. As trust has emerged as the ultimate enabler for innovation, OneTrust delivers the intelligence and automation organizations need to meet critical program goals across data privacy, responsible AI, security, ethics, and ESG. www.onetrust.com  

Media Contact 
Ainslee Shea  
+1 (404) 855-0803  
[email protected]  

SOURCE OneTrust

Also from this source

OneTrust Enhancements Accelerate AI Adoption, Enable Responsible Data Use, and Automate Compliance

OneTrust Enhancements Accelerate AI Adoption, Enable Responsible Data Use, and Automate Compliance

OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, today announced its newest platform features that make it easier for customers to govern ...
OneTrust Opens Registration for TrustWeek 2024

OneTrust Opens Registration for TrustWeek 2024

OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, has opened registration for its annual customer and partner event, TrustWeek, taking...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.