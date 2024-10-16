OneTrust Unveils the Next Generation of DataGuidance Regulatory Research

Introducing a breakthrough experience for the industry's most trusted regulatory research, reimagined for a new age of regulatory complexity

ATLANTA and MADRID, Spain, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining platform helping organizations use data and AI responsibly, today announced the next generation of its regulatory research platform, DataGuidance. Amid continued regulatory complexity, DataGuidance has been completely redesigned to help privacy teams interpret regulations faster, better understand their practical implications, and make research-informed decisions. Now, users can leverage new features such as the powerful OneTrust Copilot, personalized jurisdictions, comprehensive comparisons, and new collections to drive proactive and effective privacy programs.

"Managing compliance is no easy task as data privacy laws are continually proposed and amended, regularly bringing new operational requirements," said Andrew Clearwater, Chief Trust Architect at OneTrust. "Today, we are a trusted partner to more than 70,000 users who rely on DataGuidance research to drive proactive and effective privacy and AI compliance programs. With this next generation of the platform, we are making it even easier for privacy professionals to navigate regulatory change and unlock business value through responsible data use."

DataGuidance is a transformation to next-level regulatory guidance

OneTrust is introducing several key upgrades as part of the new DataGuidance experience:

AI-powered Copilot: OneTrust Copilot delivers real-time answers to regulatory questions and generates recaps of news and insights to streamline research processes.

OneTrust Copilot delivers real-time answers to regulatory questions and generates recaps of news and insights to streamline research processes. Personalized experience and content: Now, users can update their profile with jurisdictions and topics of interest to see a personalized feed of news, insights, guidance notes, and resources tailored to their interests and compliance needs.

Now, users can update their profile with jurisdictions and topics of interest to see a personalized feed of news, insights, guidance notes, and resources tailored to their interests and compliance needs. Comprehensive research and comparisons: Quickly and easily generate side-by-side comparisons for retention schedules, data subject rights, data transfers, cookies, residency requirements, and more--across any number of 300+ jurisdictions.

Quickly and easily generate side-by-side comparisons for retention schedules, data subject rights, data transfers, cookies, residency requirements, and more--across any number of 300+ jurisdictions. Collections: One-click navigation to DataGuidance's comprehensive Enforcement Dashboard, US Law Tracker, and AI Tracker enables teams to stay informed of crucial updates, track regulatory trends, and anticipate future compliance requirements.

One-click navigation to DataGuidance's comprehensive Enforcement Dashboard, US Law Tracker, and AI Tracker enables teams to stay informed of crucial updates, track regulatory trends, and anticipate future compliance requirements. Enhanced and streamlined navigation: Our new interface is designed for speed and ease of use, with intuitive navigation that helps you discover relevant information quickly. Find exactly what you need with targeted results, auto learning optimization, and multiple search options.

What hasn't changed is the extensive library of timely expert analysis, content, and resources authored by DataGuidance's contributor network of over 1,700 legal professionals.

How DataGuidance places essential privacy and regulatory research at your fingertips

With nearly 4,000 regulatory updates a year, many companies lack the in-house resources to effectively track regulatory updates across multiple jurisdictions. By leveraging DataGuidance research, organizations can mitigate the risks of fines and regulatory penalties, reduce time and effort spent on regulatory research, streamline their compliance programs, and reduce the costs associated with outside counsel.

For nearly two decades, DataGuidance has been a trusted resource for privacy professionals worldwide. Our extensive network includes 2,000 external expert partners and an in-house analyst team that monitors 300+ jurisdictions daily. Companies gain access to a comprehensive library of resources, including more than 25,000 articles, insights, and guidance notes.

