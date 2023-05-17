OneTrust's CMO Lisa Campbell Wins HotTopics' Global B2B CMO 100 Award

Awards honor visionary CMOs around the world demonstrating leadership and innovation

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, announces that Lisa Campbell, OneTrust's Chief Marketing Officer, has been recognized as a winner of the 2023 HotTopics' Global B2B CMO 100 award. The prestigious award acknowledges outstanding innovation and leadership within the marketing industry, as voted on by HotTopics' C-suite community and selected by a panel of esteemed judges.

"I'm honored to be named a Global B2B CMO," said Lisa Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer at OneTrust. "It is a great pleasure to lead a talented team of marketers. This is a testament to their hard work and significant achievements over the past year -- launching the Trust Intelligence Platform and trust intelligence category, unveiling a new brand identity, and continuing to bring the opportunity of trust to organizations so they can unlock their impact on people and the planet. I'm immensely proud of my team and what we've accomplished to realize the vision of trust intelligence."  

OneTrust's marketing organization has previously been recognized by Ragan's PR Daily Awards, receiving an honorable mention for Integrated PR and Marketing Campaign of the Year and winning Corporate Communications Campaign of the Year for the launch of the world's first Trust Intelligence Platform.

As marketers are at the frontline of the trust transformation, OneTrust's Trust Intelligence Platform helps marketing teams make privacy and trust a measurable advantage. By giving customers control over their consent and preferences, enforcing consent in marketing systems, protecting personal data, and reinforcing transparency at every touchpoint, marketing teams can build trust and leverage critical first-party data to deliver personalized experiences.

About Lisa Campbell
Lisa Campbell is Chief Marketing Officer at OneTrust, where she is responsible for business, industry, and marketing strategy for the company. She also serves as an independent board director at Dropbox. Prior to OneTrust, Lisa spent 18 years at Autodesk, where she most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Strategy & Marketing. Lisa was also Chairman of the Board for the Autodesk Foundation from 2017-2021. She holds a B.A. in mathematics and computer science from Boston College and an M.B.A. from Babson College

About OneTrust
OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #24 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

