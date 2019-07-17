OneUnited Bank receives Business of the Year Award from the Greater Grove Hall Main Streets

BOSTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Grove Hall Main Streets has announced OneUnited Bank as its 2019 Business of the Year. OneUnited Bank, the largest black owned bank in America, has been a consistent supporter of the Greater Grove Hall Main Streets (GGHMS), a non-profit organization committed to promoting a diverse Grove Hall business district, while maintaining the neighborhood's historical character. GGHMS encourages innovative and creative techniques for fostering economic development to enrich the lives of business owners, employees and residents of its community.

OneUnited Bank, which maintains a branch in the Boston community, consistently supports the Greater Grove Hall Main Streets Mass Innovation Night, an annual event to showcase African and African American-founded tech businesses. The Bank also supports the Black Economic Council of MA (BECMA) whose mission is to advance the economic well-being of Black-owned businesses, organizations that support the Black community, and Black residents of Massachusetts.

"We are honored to receive this award from Grove Hall Main Streets, who shares our innovative approach to community development" commented Teri Williams, President, COO and owner of OneUnited Bank. She continues "As the largest Black owned bank in America, headquartered in Boston, we look forward to working with community organizations to make Boston more equitable for the Black community."

Boston's mayor Marty Walsh will be presenting the award at the OneUnited Bank Grove Hall branch, 648 Warren Street, Dorchester, MA 02121, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 3:30 PM.

OneUnited Bank is the premier bank for urban communities, the largest Black-owned bank, the first Black internet bank and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Its mission is to provide affordable financial services to support economic development in urban communities and maintain superior financial performance to maximize shareholder value. OneUnited is an FDIC insured bank and an equal housing lender.

