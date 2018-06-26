OneUnited Bank Supports Immigrants And Launches Justice Card

As the largest Black-owned bank in America, we appreciate the difficult journey of immigrants and recognize their vast economic contributions to our country. Despite what we read in the press, immigrants contribute immensely to America's success. Many of us are immigrants, children of immigrants or grandchildren of immigrants. We relate to our ancestral countries – such as Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad or Barbados – while also embracing America. We consider ourselves to be Black, African-American and/or Caribbean-Americans. We strongly agree with Martin Luther King Jr. – "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

A recent internal study by the Department of Health and Human Services found immigrants brought in $63 billion more in government revenues than they cost the government. A 2017 paper by Evans and Fitzgerald, "The Economic and Social Outcomes of Refugees in the United States: Evidence from the ACS" found that immigrants pay $21,000 more in taxes than they receive in benefits. Immigrants are also linked to greater invention and innovation in the U.S. According to a recent report by the National Foundation for American Policy, "immigrants have started more than half (44 of 87) of America's startup companies valued at $1 billion dollars or more." For many immigrants, business ownership is part of their cultural DNA. Recent studies, including "Achieving the American Dream: Cultural Distance, Cultural Diversity and Economic Performance," show that immigrants overcome cultural differences and achieve economic success over time, especially in environments that are open to diversity and ready to accept their talents.

OneUnited Bank released this statement in support of immigrants because we know it's important to have a positive and accurate counternarrative to the current negative and inaccurate press.

