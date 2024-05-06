Onewheel Celebrates Tenth Anniversary with Pint X Sale and New Documentary Film

To mark its anniversary, the company is offering $400 off the price of the popular Onewheel Pint X and releasing a behind-the-scenes documentary on its founding story

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion Inc., the maker of Onewheel , is pleased to mark the anniversary of its tenth year in business, celebrating a decade of innovation in board sports and micromobility. Launched as a Kickstarter project in 2014, Future Motion has grown to become the largest manufacturer of light electric vehicles in the United States.

Onewheel is the iconic, self-balancing single-wheel electric board that uses sensors to maintain balance and stability. It allows riders to control their speed and direction with intuitive leaning motions, whether they're riding on the street or the trails.

"A lot of things in micromobility have come and gone in the last 10 years," said Kyle Doerksen, CEO of Future Motion and inventor of Onewheel. "What's set Onewheel apart is the addictive riding experience and the hundreds of thousands of riders who have created such a strong culture and community. I always dreamed of bringing the feeling of flow and freedom that you get from snowboarding in the mountains to everyday life and it's amazing to see how Onewheel has grown into a new boardsport in the last decade."

Since its first Onewheel launched in 2014, the company's product lineup has grown to include a range of models, including the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with its own unique performance capabilities and features.

"We've never done things the conventional way, and I think that's why Onewheel has had such sustained success for 10 years. The goal has always been to create the most magical riding experience possible and to do it the right way. Even as we've grown, we've remained committed to designing and manufacturing our products here in California at our San Jose factory," added Doerksen.

Today, Onewheel riders have traveled over 170 million miles in 139 countries. Onewheel has also evolved as a sport, with a racing league and annual "Race For The Rail" competition that has earned it a place on ESPN.

"Our community is amazing," says Director of Marketing, Jack Mudd. "There are riding groups in cities around the world. The most amazing part about our community is how diverse it is. People of all kinds, from board sport lovers to ranchers, CrossFit athletes, pilots, cinematographers, parents who want a shared activity with their kids, you name it."

An early innovator in micromobility, Onewheel entered the market with its unique design several years before e-scooters and e-bikes gained popularity in urban centers, earning its place as a true pioneer in the category.

To mark its anniversary, Onewheel is releasing a short documentary highlighting the company's story. It will also cap off this company milestone with a celebration event in Santa Cruz at the end of summer.

Watch the documentary: LINK

As a thank you to its passionate community of Onewheelers, the company is offering $400 off the popular Onewheel Pint X for a limited time.

About Future Motion, Inc.

Future Motion, Inc. is a pioneer in personal mobility, committed to redefining the future of board sports and micromobility for over a decade. Its flagship product, Onewheel , is a self-balancing single-wheel electric board using sensors and gyroscopes to maintain balance and stability. Onewheel delivers the feeling of flow and freedom, allowing riders to control their speed and direction with intuitive leaning motions. Its product lineup includes the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with unique performance capabilities and features. Onewheel provides a unique and exhilarating experience that delivers both the thrill of board sports and convenient transportation. It is ideal for recreation, urban commuting, or off-road exploration with its all-terrain capabilities. Onewheel holds over 110 patents for its technology and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. It proudly designs and manufactures its products in the United States. Learn about Onewheel and shop products at Onewheel.com , and learn more about the Onewheel Racing League at Onewheelracing.com .

SOURCE Future Motion, Inc.