Future Motion partnered with the World Surf League to create a surreal rideable sandcastle experience

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. and HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion Inc., the maker of Onewheel , the iconic, self-balancing single-wheel electric board, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the World Surf League (WSL) and the construction of a full-scale rideable sandcastle course at the Lexus US Open of Surfing .

Onewheel invite surfing fans to experience a magical beach shredding experience Post this Onewheel Makes A Splash With World's First Rideable Sandcastle Course at the Lexus US Open of Surfing Can We Build A Shred-able Sandcastle?!

Onewheel has created the US Open's first life-size rideable sandcastle course, inviting surfing fans to experience a magical beach shredding experience. The 60x40-foot Onewheel sand course features a winding path complete with sand berms amid 6-foot sandcastle minarets. The team documented the challenging process of creating the sandcastle course in a 20-minute video .

The US Open runs from August 3 to 11 at the Huntington Beach Pier, with Onewheel's rideable sandcastle located near the X-Games activation on the beach. During the first few days of the event, Onewheel welcomed thousands of curious beach-goers, and the activation has already earned hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

"The reaction has been amazing," exclaimed Jack Mudd, Marketing Director at Onewheel. "Everyone who walks by stops and pulls out their phones to get a photo, and the local news has been by to cover it and go for a ride. It's clear that the 'Shredcastle,' as we call it, has captured everyone's imagination."

Onewheel's unique design, featuring a large single tire and self-balancing technology, makes it a highly versatile electric board for all-terrain riding, including on packed sand. Riders use the same intuitive leaning movements to carve on a Onewheel as they do in other board sports.

"We're really excited to partner with World Surf League," said Kyle Doerksen, CEO of Future Motion and inventor of Onewheel. "Our boards have always been popular with the surf and broader board sports communities because they deliver the same feeling of flow and freedom but make that experience accessible anywhere."

"Onewheel has been an amazing cross-training tool for maintaining my mental and physical muscle memory when I'm on the road," said Tyler James, who surfed competitively for seven years and is now a full-time member of the Onewheel Factory Pro Team. It was an incredibly helpful tool when I was recovering from injuries; I could train on the Onewheel before getting back on the waves."

Since its first Onewheel launched in 2014, the company's product lineup has grown to include a range of models, including the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with its own unique performance capabilities and features.

About Future Motion, Inc.

Future Motion, Inc. is a pioneer in personal mobility, committed to redefining the future of board sports and micromobility for over a decade. Its flagship product, Onewheel , is a self-balancing single-wheel electric board using sensors and gyroscopes to maintain balance and stability. Onewheel delivers the feeling of flow and freedom, allowing riders to control their speed and direction with intuitive leaning motions. Its product lineup includes the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with unique performance capabilities and features. Onewheel provides a unique and exhilarating experience that delivers both the thrill of board sports and convenient transportation. It is ideal for recreation, urban commuting, or off-road exploration with its all-terrain capabilities. Onewheel holds over 110 patents for its technology and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. It proudly designs and manufactures its products in the United States. Learn about Onewheel and shop products at Onewheel.com , and learn more about the Onewheel Racing League at Onewheelracing.com .

