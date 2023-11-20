Onewheel Releases Must See Shred Film, ONE 13

News provided by

Future Motion, Inc.

20 Nov, 2023, 18:03 ET

The first of its kind film, pushes the sport of Onewheel to new heights expanding boundaries and minds

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, makers of Onewheel, proudly premiers a stunning new action film, ONE 13. After releasing the new performance-oriented Onewheel GT S-Series and signing the first-ever professional riders, Onewheel releases ONE 13 a first-of-its-kind film.

ONE 13 will premiere at 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 21st, at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Cocoanut Grove Theater. Attendance for the Premier is free. The film will be publicly available on November 22nd on Onewheel's YouTube channel.

Continue Reading
The new Onewheel film ONE 13 defies expectations and pushes the sport to new heights
The new Onewheel film ONE 13 defies expectations and pushes the sport to new heights

The film features 6 of the best Onewheel riders descending unprecedented big mountain lines, incredible trail riding, and a progressive urban freestyle segment. Long-time snowboard cinematographer Aaron Hooper directed the film. 

"It's amazing to see what you've only imagined on Onewheel," said Director Aaron Hooper. "These athletes are really doing it now, and it gets me excited about what's to come."

Athletes Neil Bennet, Tyler James, Mercedes Silva, Austen Silva, Bodhi Harrison, and Kyle Hanson starred in the film. Filming took place over a two-week period in California, Nevada, and Utah. 

"This film is a brilliant encapsulation of the fun of Onewheeling!" said Pro Rider Bodhi Harrison. "This one's a game changer." 

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers worldwide. 

About Future Motion, Inc
Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT and S-Series exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics, and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 110 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide. 

SOURCE Future Motion, Inc.

Also from this source

Onewheel introduces Onewheel GT S-Series, the first ever performance-focused Onewheel with massive increases in voltage, power and torque.

Onewheel introduces Onewheel GT S-Series, the first ever performance-focused Onewheel with massive increases in voltage, power and torque.

Future Motion, makers of the popular Onewheel electric boards, today released the all-new Onewheel GT S-Series, the first board designed with pro...
Onewheel Upgrades Rideability and Safety with Firmware Update. New Features: "Custom Shaping 3.0" for GT and "Haptic Buzz"

Onewheel Upgrades Rideability and Safety with Firmware Update. New Features: "Custom Shaping 3.0" for GT and "Haptic Buzz"

Future Motion, Inc. makers of Onewheel, is proud to announce the introduction of Haptic Buzz and Custom Shaping 3.0 for Onewheel GT, features that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Retail

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.