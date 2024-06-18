OnGo Alliance Unveils CBRS 2.0, Substantially Bolstering Reliability and Performance of CBRS Networks

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From its inception, CBRS has demonstrated the significant benefits of shared spectrum by allowing multiple users to access the same frequency bands at the same time efficiently. Since its initial commercial rollout in 2020, the market has recognized the importance of widespread access to this valuable spectrum. Evidence of CBRS's impact can be seen in its deployment across various sectors, including airports, factories, stadiums, municipalities, ISPs, military facilities, and universities. Enter CBRS 2.0, a major enhancement to the CBRS band that further unlocks its potential with greater performance, reliability, and reduced interference.

A key improvement includes dramatically smaller zones where CBRS devices are susceptible to preemption from incumbent activities. The impact is most significant for indoor deployments under 6 meters, where the percentage of the U.S. population unaffected by protection disruptions will surge from an estimated 49% to 91%. Similarly, the geographic area unaffected by disruptions expands from 78% to 97% of the country's total landmass, marking a dramatic increase in the business-critical availability of CBRS.

Additionally, devices outside of incumbent operations areas can now operate for up to 24 hours without reauthorizing with the Spectrum Access System (SAS), ensuring business continuity. Also, a new voluntary coexistence mechanism facilitates interference mitigation among General Authorized Access (GAA) users in dense deployments.

"The enhancements in CBRS 2.0 create a rising tide that lifts all boats. Many CBRS devices that were subject to interruptions due to incumbent activity will be assured of never being preempted with the implementation of the new models," added Preston Marshall, OnGo Alliance chairman. "The leadership of the OnGo Alliance is grateful for the extensive effort and critical collaboration between the NTIA, Department of Defense, FCC, and the industry, truly proving their commitment to the success of CBRS. Government flexibility was key in reaching this important milestone."

"This marks a huge leap forward," said Stephen Rayment, president of the OnGo Alliance. "With CBRS 2.0, networks can be deployed with even more confidence, ushering in a new era of widespread connectivity and unleashing a wide array of high-value 4G and 5G services. From mobile and fixed to private wireless networks and beyond, CBRS 2.0 facilitates widespread business-critical services on shared spectrum at an even greater scale."

CBRS 2.0 capabilities will roll out through updated specifications and SAS deployments over the coming months. For more details, visit http://www.ongoalliance.org.

The OnGo Alliance is an industry consortium that promotes developing, commercializing, and adopting LTE and 5G solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and evangelizes shared spectrum globally. Formerly the CBRS Alliance, this 110+ member group accelerates the buildout of effective and efficient CBRS networks using 4G and 5G solutions. There are over 375,000 CBRS Access Points across the U.S. currently broadcasting wireless signals on the CBRS spectrum via private and fixed wireless networks, spanning various sectors, including enterprise IT, industrial IoT, smart cities, rural broadband, transportation, hospitality, retail, and real estate. The Alliance has also established a product certification program for OnGo equipment in the CBRS band, ensuring multi-vendor interoperability.

