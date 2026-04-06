Onix Deepens Strategic Collaboration with Google Cloud to Help Accelerate Enterprise-Scale Cloud, Data, and Agentic AI Transformation

Supported by new Onix investments, the collaboration is expected to drive $500M+ in Google Cloud consumption and multiple hundred million dollars in services revenue for Onix

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix, a leading Data and AI services-as-software company, today announced a major expanded strategic collaboration with Google Cloud. Leveraging its proprietary Wingspan agentic AI and Data modernization platform, Onix enables enterprises to realize business value up to 3x faster than traditional consulting approaches.

As industries pivot from experimentation to full-scale production, the market is demanding partners who can deliver speed, accountability, and measurable ROI. Onix addresses this shift through Wingspan, which features its industry-first Semantic Twin model designed to deliver enterprise context and business ontology for AI agents. Combined with Onix's structured AI Innovation Hub, the platform supports a high-velocity, outcome-based delivery model that helps enterprises move from concept to production faster and at greater scale. This approach is already demonstrated by thousands of AI agents deployed in production environments across Fortune 500 companies.

"AI success is defined by what runs at scale, solving business workflows," said Sanjay Singh, CEO at Onix. "Through our expanded collaboration with Google Cloud, we are redefining how enterprises execute cloud, Data, and AI transformation. Onix offers a different path: an AI-assisted, IP-led approach built for speed, scale, and accountability with outcome-based engagements. With Wingspan's Semantic Twin, organizations across telecom, retail, healthcare, and financial services can bypass traditional bottlenecks to activate AI-ready data and unlock the full ROI of the AI-powered enterprise."

The collaboration focuses on three core pillars:

Joint GTM and Vertical Investment: Dedicated scaling of Onix's Google Cloud business units and joint go-to-market (GTM) motions, backed by strategic Onix investments, to dominate enterprise demand across industry verticals.

Dedicated scaling of Onix's Google Cloud business units and joint go-to-market (GTM) motions, backed by strategic Onix investments, to dominate enterprise demand across industry verticals. Unified Platform Power: Leveraging Onix's proprietary Wingspan platform to automate data modernization and AI enablement, turning "AI-ready data" into a reality in weeks rather than years.

Leveraging Onix's proprietary Wingspan platform to automate data modernization and AI enablement, turning "AI-ready data" into a reality in weeks rather than years. Outcome-Based Enterprise Compete Model: A decisive shift from inflated project teams to AI-assisted, IP-driven delivery pods that prioritize strict business KPIs and guarantee exponential ROI through a combination of Outcome Engineers and the Wingspan platform.

"Generative AI is fundamentally changing how many businesses operate, fueling a new era of cloud that can benefit virtually every area of an organization," said Victor Morales, Vice President GSI and Consulting Partnerships at Google Cloud. "By utilizing Google Cloud's leading gen AI capabilities, Onix can help customers unlock new insights that help them improve operations and be more productive."

Onix's collaboration with Google Cloud can help enterprises move from AI ambition to operational reality with scalable, validated solutions that can create long-term competitive advantage.

About Onix

Onix is a pioneer in cloud, data, and AI-driven solutions, delivering cutting-edge, enterprise-grade innovations for over two decades with a unique IP-led services business model. As a Diamond Partner in the Google Workspace Co-Sell and Services Partner Path in the Google Cloud Partner Network, and a 16-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, Onix empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data through patented technologies, AI-driven automation, and deep cloud expertise.

With the launch of Wingspan, the industry's first multi-capability Data & Agentic AI platform, Onix is redefining data-to-AI transformation. Wingspan's context-aware AI agents automate workflows, accelerate AI adoption, and enhance decisions. Onix has helped many global enterprises drive AI-powered innovation, delivering measurable business impact and next-generation data modernization.

PR Contact:

Sagar Desai

[email protected]

SOURCE Onix