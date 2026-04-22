Onix Unveils the Next Evolution of Wingspan at Google Cloud Next '26: Introducing the Enterprise Intelligence Fabric for the AI-First Era

Agentic AI platform powered by Semantic Twin technology delivers 3x faster modernization and a 50%+ reduction in manual effort.

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix, a leading data, cloud, and AI solutions provider and recognised 18-times as Google Cloud Partner of the Year, today announced the launch of Wingspan 2.0, the next evolution of its agentic AI platform, at Google Cloud Next '26.

Built for the AI-first era, Wingspan 2.0 is designed as an Enterprise Intelligence Fabric that helps organizations create an AI-first operating model at scale. By combining agentic AI with deep business context, Wingspan 2.0 enables enterprises to accelerate modernization by 3X , reduce manual effort by 50-80%, and move from fragmented pilots to enterprise-wide AI execution.

At the core of Wingspan 2.0 is the Semantic Twin-a living intelligence layer that maps an organization's entire data landscape, system dependencies, and business context. While traditional AI initiatives often fail due to a lack of context, the Semantic Twin provides a "connective tissue" that ensures AI agents operate with 99.9% data validation accuracy and tighter alignment to enterprise objectives. Empowered by this foundational infrastructure, Onix is now able to deliver true business outcome-based services.

"Most enterprises are trapped in a cycle of perpetual modernization because they lack a cohesive data foundation," said Sanjay Singh, CEO of Onix. "Wingspan 2.0 breaks this cycle by establishing a living semantic layer. This provides the enterprise context and meaning behind the date that AI needs to move beyond simple automation toward autonomous, high-accuracy decision-making that drastically accelerates speed-to-value."

Onix's Wingspan 2.0 addresses the industry's most persistent challenges—from fragmented data to AI programs that struggle to move beyond experimentation. By leveraging autonomous, purpose-built agents to maintain a Semantic Twin, the platform orchestrates modernization and operations within a single, context-aware framework. This eliminates manual rework and cost leakage, significantly shortening the path to AI impact. Already in use across complex enterprise environments, Wingspan 2.0 is helping organizations operationalize AI at scale and realize outcomes faster.

"Onix is helping transform IBX into a true AI-first enterprise," said Sushma Akunuru, CIO at IBX. "Wingspan provides our team direct access to data for faster, cost-optimized decision-making. The impact is profound, reducing manual effort and enabling the real-time insights we need to deliver a deeply personalized healthcare experience for our millions of members."

The launch of Wingspan 2.0 reflects Onix's continued investment in agentic AI innovation and its commitment to helping customers realize greater value from Google Cloud across data, infrastructure, and AI transformation initiatives. This momentum builds on Onix's expanded collaboration with Google Cloud and its recognition as a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year for AI Agentic Workplace Transformation and Google Workspace in North America.

Availability

Wingspan 2.0 is available now. Attendees at Google Cloud Next 2026 can experience live demonstrations and connect with Onix experts.

About Onix

Onix is a pioneer in cloud, data, and AI-driven solutions, delivering cutting-edge, enterprise-grade innovations for over two decades with a unique IP-led services business model. As a Diamond Partner in the Co-sell & Services Partner Path and an 18-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, Onix empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data through patented technologies, AI-driven automation, and deep cloud expertise.

With the launch of Wingspan, the industry's first multi-capability Data & agentic AI platform, Onix is redefining data-to-AI transformation. Wingspan's context-aware AI agents automate workflows, accelerate AI adoption, and enhance decisions. Onix has helped many Global enterprises drive AI-powered innovation, delivering measurable business impact and next-generation data modernization.

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SOURCE Onix