Onix Introduces Personal Intelligence®: A New Category of AI Built on Trusted Experts, Not the Average Internet

A new kind of AI: Expert led, expert owned, trained on licensed work, built for private conversations

MONTREAL, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix today announced the launch of Personal Intelligence®, a new approach to AI built for people who want expert guidance without surveillance tradeoffs. Launching first in the health and wellness sector, consumers subscribe to dedicated intelligence systems trained only on an individual expert's licensed research and intellectual property, with conversations end-to-end encrypted and stored locally on the user's device so they are not centrally logged or monetized.

Each expert on Onix builds a dedicated system using their own frameworks, research, and materials under explicit permission and governance. In many cases, this includes proprietary knowledge that has not been broadly available online. The result is expert-led guidance grounded in a specific expert's point of view rather than the internet's average answer. Because interactions build on prior conversations over time, guidance compounds, becoming more useful as an individual's context evolves.

Onix is designed for privacy from the ground up. People's personal information is stored in a personal data vault, which neither Onix nor the expert can access. The only user data Onix holds is an email address, enabling people to ask sensitive questions more honestly without the surveillance incentives common to centralized AI platforms. This is a direct response to a 2026 study by The Angus Reid Forum USA, finding that as centralized AI systems rapidly become default sources for health and mental health questions, public trust is moving in the wrong direction; only 44% of Americans say they trust AI in healthcare, down from 52% in 2024.

"People turn to AI for help with some of the most important decisions in their lives," said David Bennahum, Co-Founder and CEO of Onix. "But a generic model trained on the entire internet can give you the average answer, not the right answer for you. Onix lets you learn from the specific experts you trust, grounded in their proprietary work, with continuity over time, and with privacy that's built into the architecture."

Launching first in health and wellness, Onix is designed to complement expert guidance rather than replace clinical care. The platform includes safeguards that can redirect high-risk situations to appropriate medical services when necessary. Onix is HIPAA compliant.

"Everyone in AI is racing to build bigger models," said Dr. Nicholas Nadeau, Co-Founder and CTO of Onix. "They're solving the wrong problem. The real bottleneck isn't compute. It's trust. People won't share what actually matters with a system that's watching. We built Onix so the system can't watch, even if we wanted it to."

Onix launches with a cohort of Founding Experts across key health and wellness categories whose work addresses modern challenges. The first wave of members kicks off with William Li, MD, world-renowned physician and scientist, known for his pioneering research on angiogenesis and the role of food in supporting the body's health defense systems, and Jeffrey Bland, PhD, widely recognized as the "Father of Functional Medicine," is a nutritional medicine expert and trained biochemist with over 40 years of pioneering work in personalized, systems-based health. Additional inaugural members include Jordan Metzl, MD; Michael Rich, MD; Dave Rabin, MD; Jill Carnahan, MD; Krista Ramonas, MD; Joel "Gator" Warsh, MD; Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, MD; Elissa Epel, PhD; Nicole Beurkens, PhD; Meenal Agarwal, OD; Christian Drapeau, MSc; Juliana Hauser, LMFT; Ashley Koff, RD; McCall McPherson, PA-C; and Mark Sisson.

Onix is available at launch on iOS, with Android to follow.

To learn more, visit Onix.life and follow Onix on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT ONIX

Onix is the world's first Personal Intelligence® solution, a private, expert-driven AI built from the minds you'd most want in your corner to solve life's hardest problems.

Onix doesn't replace humans; it amplifies them. Participants get guidance from the experts they trust, anytime, anywhere, with advice that is personal and private. Onix gives experts a way to license their knowledge intentionally and maintain governance over how their intelligence systems operate, while scaling their work to help more people without surrendering their IP to centralized AI platforms.

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SOURCE Onix