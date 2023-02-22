Online apparel retailing market is estimated to grow by USD 220 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth led by adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online apparel retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 220 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.85% according to Technavio. In 2017, the online apparel retailing market was valued at USD 150.02 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 50.18 billion. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 , request a sample report

Vendors : 15+, including adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, BANGGOOD TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Cotton On Group, Gap Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Giordano International Ltd., JD.com Inc., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, M. H. Alshaya Co. WLL, OTB Spa, Ralph Lauren Corp., SSENSE, Staples Inc., The Level Group S.r.l., Walmart Inc., among others

: 15+, including adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, BANGGOOD TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Cotton On Group, Gap Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Giordano International Ltd., JD.com Inc., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, M. H. Alshaya Co. WLL, OTB Spa, Ralph Lauren Corp., SSENSE, Staples Inc., The Level Group S.r.l., Walmart Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Men apparel, Women apparel, and Children apparel), Product (Upper wear apparel, Bottom wear apparel, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ) - Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise – request a sample report

Global Online apparel retailing market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Adidas AG - The company offers online apparel retailing products such as sportswear, shoes, and female wear.

- The company offers online apparel retailing products such as sportswear, shoes, and female wear. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers online apparel retailing products such as boys jeans, toddler girls skirts, and toddler boys sweaters.

- The company offers online apparel retailing products such as boys jeans, toddler girls skirts, and toddler boys sweaters. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers online apparel retailing products such as men's wear, women's wear, and kids wear.

- The company offers online apparel retailing products such as men's wear, women's wear, and kids wear. ASOS Plc - The company offers online apparel retailing products such as men's and women's apparel.

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Rising popularity of digital payment system

Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration

Growth in the e-commerce industry

KEY Challenges –

Presence of counterfeit products

Increased return of online products

Stringent government regulations

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.

The online apparel retailing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this online apparel retailing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online apparel retailing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online apparel retailing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online apparel retailing market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online apparel retailing market vendors

Online Apparel Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 220 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, BANGGOOD TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Cotton On Group, Gap Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Giordano International Ltd., JD.com Inc., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, M. H. Alshaya Co. WLL, OTB Spa, Ralph Lauren Corp., SSENSE, Staples Inc., The Level Group S.r.l., and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

