Online Auction Features Entire Frac and Drilling Fleet of El Dorado Gas & Oil, Inc.

Closing on Dec. 10-11, the Tiger Group and Liquidity Services bankruptcy sale includes frac pumps, trucks, truck tractors, cranes, lifts, oilfield equipment and other assets.

ALICE, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group and Liquidity Services are offering El Dorado Gas & Oil, Inc.'s frac and drilling fleet in a bankruptcy court-sanctioned liquidation. The two-day online auction features Quintuplex and Triplex frac pumps, Peterbilt, Freightliner and Kenworth truck tractors and a wide range of additional industrial and oilfield equipment assets stored at the oil-and-gas company's former South Texas site in Alice, Texas.

Tiger Group's December 10-11 auction includes equipment from El Dorado Gas & Oil, Inc. The assets available include frac pumps, trucks, truck tractors, cranes, lifts and oilfield equipment. Among the items up for auction are 23 Peterbilt and Kenworth truck tractors.

Day One lots close starting on Tuesday, December 10, at 10 a.m. (CT). Day Two lots close starting on Wednesday, December 11, at 10 a.m. (CT). Bidding opens on Tuesday, December 3, at 10 a.m. (CT) at SoldTiger.com.

"This is the largest sale to date in a series of El Dorado auctions, with a wide array of equipment that will be of interest to energy and drilling companies as well as truckers, fleet owners and users of general tools and equipment," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director of Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "By court order, there is no buyer's premium in this major liquidation. Buyers will have an opportunity to buy quality assets at a good price."

Day One lots closing on December 10 include:

37 trailers

29 fluid ends

3 winch trucks

drilling rigs

drilling equipment including subs, valves, elevators, BOP trailers

a wireline truck

large inventories of truck and frac equipment parts

radiators

perforating/logging systems

rigging equipment

Day Two lots closing on December 11 include:

40 Quintuplex and Triplex frac pump trailers featuring Gardner Denver and SPM pumps

23 Peterbilt and Kenworth truck tractors

20 tanker trailers

16 frac sand hoppers by Amber Waves, Inc.

14 frac manifold trailers

6 vacuum trailers

Oilfield floats and trailers

Welding trailers

Coiled tubing units

Storage containers

Cranes and lifts

Pipe

Drilling equipment

Gulfport, Mississippi-based El Dorado Gas & Oil, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 (Case No. 23-51715-JAW) this past December. The company held a diverse array of equipment at 37 locations, primarily in Mississippi and Texas, but also in Alabama, Louisiana, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming, and other locations.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/complete-liquidation-of-el-dorado-gas-oil-frac-and-drilling-equipment-fleet/

About Tiger Group

Tiger Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation and financial resources to drive results. Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and provide capital or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Houston and Toronto. https://tigergroup.com/

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills. https://liquidityservices.com/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group