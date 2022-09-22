Online Auction Features Live Event and Entertainment Production Rental Gear from North American Leader PRG

October 4 sale by Tiger Group features more than 700 lots of digital and film cameras, lenses, projectors, screens and monitors, with all items stored in California and Florida

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An October 4 online auction by Tiger Group is an opportunity to acquire professional audio-visual gear from the existing rental inventories of PRG locations in California and Florida. All told, the sale includes more than 700 lots of digital and film cameras, lenses, projectors, screens and monitors by brands such as Arri, Barco, Canon, Cooke, Christie, Fuji, Red, Sony and Zeiss, to name a few.

Tiger Group's latest auction of live event and entertainment production gear from PRG features digital and film cameras from several leading manufacturers, including Arri Alexa models. Lenses up for bid in the October 4 online auction including these Cooke lenses.

With offices worldwide, PRG maintains the industry's largest rental inventory of AV production equipment. Bidding for this latest online auction opens on Tuesday, September 27, at 10 a.m. (EDT), and closes on Tuesday, October 4, at 10 a.m. (EDT).

"It is exciting to be selling gear for PRG for the fourth year running," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "With live events and television/film productions back to normal, and with the supply chain issues ongoing, this is an excellent opportunity to purchase rental-ready gear. We anticipate strong participation from bidders across North America and internationally."

With the auction's inventory in two locations, Holiday added, buyers will be able to purchase items located nearest to their existing operations or use Tiger's third-party shippers to obtain purchased items.

The assets can be inspected by appointment on Monday, October 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., (local time) at the California and Florida locations.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/cameras-lenses-projectors-led-screens-monitors-gear-accessories/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, or Bill Parness, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group