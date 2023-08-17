Online Auction Features Pro-Grade Audio Gear

Tiger Group auction on Aug. 29 offers more than 500 lots of high-quality, excess gear from the ongoing operations of a top production rental company.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An August 29 Tiger Group online auction features pro-grade audio-visual gear from Keslow Camera, one of the leading production rental companies in North America.

The high-quality, excess gear from Keslow's ongoing operations includes more than 500 lots of digital cameras, lenses, heads, matte boxes, monitors, media and test equipment, and more from top brands such as ARRI, Angenieux, Ultra Prime, Fujinon, Oconnor, Sony, TV Logic and Zeiss.

Tiger Group's August 29 online auction features over 500 lots of digital cameras, lenses, heads, matte boxes, monitors, media and test equipment, and more.
The excess gear includes pro-grade Angenieux zoom lenses.
"Once again we are very excited to be working with Keslow Camera," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "The majority of the gear comes from Keslow's acquisition of Sim International and was sent from Vancouver and Toronto to Keslow's headquarters. We are very proud of our five-year relationship with Keslow, which has chosen us to sell their top-notch gear."

Bidding for the timed, online auction opens on Tuesday, August 22, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), and closes on Tuesday, August 29, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Highlights of the sale include:

  • 70 digital cameras by ARRI, RED, Sony and Z Cam, including high-speed 4:3 and high-resolution 5K, 6K, and 8K models
  • Pro-grade lenses, including complete sets of ARRI Ultra Primes as well as Angenieux zoom lenses and Fujinon HDs
  • Fluid, gear and Dutch heads by ARRI, OConnor and Sachtler
  • 67 Ronford Bakers tripods
  • ARRI 6x6 and 4x5 matte boxes
  • 35 HD LCD and other monitors in a variety of sizes
  • Zeiss MFT and Chrosziel Collimator test equipment
  • An array of follow focuses, viewfinders, media, codex drives, cases and cables

The assets can be inspected by appointment on Monday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT).

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit:
https://soldtiger.com/sales/digital-cameras-lenses-heads-matte-boxes-monitors-gear-accessories/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE Tiger Group

