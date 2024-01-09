Online Auction on Jan. 18 Features Like-New Equipment from Colorado 'Green Hydrogen' R&D Facility

In court-ordered bankruptcy sale, Tiger Liquidity Services Energy Partners offers assets and IP of renewable energy firm AquaHydrex

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Jan. 18 online auction by Tiger Liquidity Services Energy Partners (TLSEP), a strategic alliance between Tiger Group and Liquidity Services, brings to market assets from AquaHydrex's 32,000-square-foot, green hydrogen prototype and R&D facility near Denver.

Bidding opens at SoldTiger.com and AllSurplus.com at 10 a.m. (MT) on Thursday, Jan. 11. The event closes at 10 a.m. (MT) on Thursday, January 18.

The January 18 auction includes assets from AquaHydrex's machine shop at the Colorado facility including CNC milling machines. Among the lab equipment available in the auction are autoclaves, environmental chambers, vacuum-tube furnaces, ovens, electron microscopes, spraying systems, chillers, fume hoods, mixers, surface plates, lab scales, glassware and more.

"The multimillion-dollar, court-ordered bankruptcy sale boasts many examples of high-quality, like-new machinery and equipment," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

"AquaHydrex had acquired a wide array of highly desirable laboratory, R&D and test and measurement equipment, making this online bankruptcy auction a strong opportunity for buyers in multiple sectors," Farrell noted. "We also anticipate strong energy-sector interest in the gas-processing equipment that AquaHydrex employed as part of its electrolysis-based approach to extracting hydrogen from H2O."

"The sale features AquaHydrex's intellectual property assets, such as patents, blueprints, proprietary tooling, molds, and more," added Nick Jimenez, Vice President of Global Business Development at Liquidity Services. "In the renewable energy space, there is intense interest in—and government incentives for—green hydrogen. These IP assets could be valuable to operators looking to capitalize on these opportunities."

Lab equipment available in the auction includes autoclaves, environmental chambers, vacuum-tube furnaces, ovens, electron microscopes, spraying systems, chillers, fume hoods, mixers, surface plates, lab scales, glassware and more.

Among the test and measurement assets are spectrometers, spectrophotometers, oscilloscopes, multimeters, tensile testers, digital micrometers (large quantity), calipers, gauges, inspection equipment, battery testers, inspection microscopes and more.

The available R&D equipment includes:

Matrix Technologies 10-cell hydrogen/oxygen process skid

Clamping rig with 1- to 10-cell capacity (6,000 amps with hydraulic pump)

Melco Steel autoclaves

autoclaves Agilent and MKS spectrometers

Maccor Series 4000 battery tester

Two unused 7,000-amp DC power supplies

AquaHydrex operated an extensive machine shop at the Colorado facility. Available in the auction are:

Haas vertical CNC milling machines

Laser welders

Lathes, spot welders, industrial robots, variable-speed band saws, drill presses, blasters, shop presses

Sanders, grinders, bench vices, air compressors, parts cabinets, dust collectors, engine hoists, tooling, toolboxes

Hundreds of cordless and manual hand tools

Finally, a large quantity of plant support, material handling and office and IT assets are available in the bankruptcy auction.

AquaHydrex was launched in 2012 and obtained substantial investment backing. Relying on renewable forms of energy such as solar and wind, AquaHydrex focused on deriving green hydrogen from water electrolysis, thereby assisting in the decarbonization of industrial operations, transportation, agriculture and other sectors.

Inspections are available on Wed., Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (MT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Bidders must register in advance. For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit SoldTiger.com

For more information and to view the available equipment, go to AllSurplus.com.

About Tiger Group

Tiger Capital Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation and financial resources to drive results. Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and provide capital or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Houston and Toronto. https://tigergroup.com/

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills. https://liquidityservices.com/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group