Tiger Group Offers New & Late-Model GMP Biopharma Manufacturing and QC Laboratory Equipment and Inventory in Online Auction

Facility-closure sale of equipment from SoCal-based GenVivo opens on Feb. 11.

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidding opens on February 11 in a major Tiger Group biopharma-industry auction of new and late-model GMP Manufacturing and Quality Control Laboratory equipment as well as brand-new support inventory—assets with an original at-cost value exceeding $5 million.

The Tiger Group online auction opening on February 11 features manufacturing skids, bioreactors, chromatography systems, incubators, ultra-low freezers, biological safety cabinets, lab and test equipment and more. Among the items up for auctions are Chromatography systems by Sepragen.

Closing on February 18, the online auction of equipment from GenVivo's GMP manufacturing and clinical-stage QC laboratory facility in Southern California features manufacturing skids, bioreactors, chromatography systems, incubators, ultra-low freezers, biological safety cabinets, lab and test equipment and more. All-new inventory includes single-use bags in various sizes, filters, stoppers, seals, vials, reagent packs, single-use pump head and flow sensors, sterile gowns and gloves.

"We are pleased to have been selected by GenVivo, a prominent GMP Manufacturing & Quality Control Laboratory Facility, to sell their highly valuable biopharma equipment," said Jonathan Holiday, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Produced by top manufacturers, many pieces are brand new or with very minimal usage. From small laboratories to large pharma companies, this is a tremendous opportunity to add to your manufacturing and QC assets and associated inventory."

Bidding in the facility-closure sale opens at 10:30 a.m. (PT) on Wed., Feb. 11, and closes at 10:30 a.m. (PT) on Wed., Feb. 18, at SoldTiger.com.

Highlights include

Rocking bioreactors by Sartorius, GE and Thermo Fisher

Chromatography systems by Sepragen

Chromatography columns in various sizes

Incubators by Thermo Scientific, VWR, Heraeus and others

Palletanks by Sartorius

PCR and ddPCR Instruments by Bio-Rad

Freezers and refrigerators by Thermo Scientific, Fisher and others

Lab and test equipment

The diverse array of laboratory and test equipment includes high quality brands such as Sartorius, Spectramax, Qiagen (QIAcubes), Bio-Rad, Sievers, Eppendorf and Nova Biomedical, to name a few. These items include buffer media single-use storage systems, spectrometers, droplet readers, centrifuges, cell counters, gas analyzers, microscopes, balances, flow meters, pumps, mixers, air samplers, ultrasonic cleaners, and more.

Facility Support and Office Furniture

With appeal to industries beyond the pharma/biopharma sector, the auction features high-utility office furniture and plant support equipment such as stainless-steel tables; shelving and carts; a hydraulic pallet jack; a barrel cart; desks; lab stools; shoe cover dispensers; file cabinets, and safety cabinets

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/complete-liquidation-of-a-clinical-stage-laboratory-facility/

Inspections are available, by confirmed appointment only, in Pasadena on Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group