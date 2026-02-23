Tiger Finance Provides $15 Million Credit Facility to Support Ashley Stewart's Transformation and Omnichannel Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Finance has provided a $15 million revolving credit facility to Ashley Stewart, the women's fashion and lifestyle brand founded in Brooklyn in 1991. The financing enhances the company's liquidity position and will support ongoing growth initiatives under new ownership.

The capital infusion follows the recent acquisition by G Ashley Inc. of Ashley Stewart's assets through a UCC Article 9 sale, creating a more streamlined balance sheet and enabling the new ownership group to optimize operations while preserving the brand's core value of empowerment and sisterhood.

The new capital will support inventory procurement, supply chain continuity and omnichannel initiatives designed to improve both customer experience and margin performance.

Ashley Stewart operates 72 stores across the U.S., complemented by a strong e–commerce platform at AshleyStewart.com and an active digital and social marketing presence. The brand remains one of the most recognized names in plus-size fashion, with a mission centered on delivering "uncompromising style, fashion, confidence and empowerment."

"This revolving line of credit strengthens the company's near-term liquidity profile and supports a disciplined restructuring process," said Andy Babcock, Senior Managing Director, Tiger Finance. "Our facility is designed to provide Ashley Stewart with the working capital flexibility needed to stabilize operations and position the brand for improved profitability."

Tiger Finance, the lending platform of New York-based Tiger Capital Group, issued more than $200 million in new credit commitments last year across a range of retail and consumer companies, including multiple omnichannel lifestyle brands. "Our experience in retail and consumer strategic realignment gives us strong conviction in supporting businesses with durable brand equity and clear paths to operational improvement," Babcock said. "Ashley Stewart fits that profile well."

"This partnership underscores Ashley Stewart's longstanding resilience and ability to reinvent itself through changing retail cycles," said Sarika Gupta, CFO, Ashley Stewart. "With added liquidity, the brand will accelerate ongoing transformation initiatives while staying true to its mission of serving and uplifting curvy women."

About Tiger Finance

Stretch asset-based lender Tiger Finance approaches investing decisions based upon Asset Intelligence. Providing first-lien, second-lien, and split-lien facilities, typically structured as term debt, Tiger Finance advances against working capital, machinery and equipment, fixtures, real estate, and intellectual property across a wide range of industries. It is a division of Tiger Capital Group, which specializes in the provision of secured debt financing and equity investments, as well as comprehensive appraisals for the ABL industry and the disposition of consumer and industrial assets.

