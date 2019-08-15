Online Broker Dealer, Webull, Selects 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero commission trading and an in-depth market data platform, has named 5W Public Relations, one of the 10 largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, as its agency of record.

"Webull is on its way to becoming one of the top online trading platforms, and we're excited to add them to our robust roster of fintech clients," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and CEO of 5W Public Relations. "Their product features, including real-time data, aggregated content, and extended hours for trading, make the company a standout from their competition."

"5W is a full-service public relations agency that has built a reputation throughout New York City and the US by delivering high-quality results with a quick turnaround time," said Webull CEO, Anthony Denier. "We are thrilled to bring in a team of such experienced media experts and are confident in their ability to bring our brand awareness to the next level."

Webull's mission is to ensure that everyone from novice to expert traders have an equal opportunity to control their own financial future. The company strives to keep its vast depth of news, real-time market data, analysis tools, and trading commissions completely free to both veteran traders and those who are starting to take care of their own finances. They pride themselves on continually improving the platform and bringing exciting and useful tools to help traders make smarter financial decisions.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 160 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communications.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Risk Disclosure: System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. Free stock trading refers to $0 commissions for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply. Download the Webull App in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free. To learn more about Webull Financial LLC and its app, please visit webull.com.

For Webull's terms and conditions, please visit https://www.webull.com/policy.

