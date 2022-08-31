Online Education Pioneer Taps Tech and Health Care Marketing Veteran as CMO

Health care and tech marketing leader joins Edcetera as the company expands its portfolio of online education platforms for students and professionals in all phases of their career

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edcetera , the Eden Capital-backed provider of continuing education, exam prep, and licensing programs, announced today the appointment of Lisa Hobart as chief marketing officer. Bringing more than two decades of experience as a marketing executive spanning tech, health care, and education, the Philadelphia-based industry veteran joins Edcetera's leadership team as it scales its educational portfolio across more than 20 highly regulated industries such as health care, engineering, and many other professions and skilled trades.

"Lisa has a clear track record as a brand builder, a strategic thinker, and a marketing expert who has helped growth- and scale-stage businesses reach the next level," said Nader Qaimari, CEO of Edcetera. "She brings an eye for strategy, audience, and brand and an understanding of the channels and partnerships that it takes to scale across industries and verticals. We're delighted to welcome her to the team during this exciting period of growth for the company."

Most recently, Hobart was the chief marketing officer at KnowFully Learning Group, an online professional education platform focused on the accounting, finance, and health care sectors. There, she played a key role in the company's transformation from a single brand entity into the multi-vertical portfolio company it is today. With a longtime professional focus on the health care sector, Hobart previously served in senior marketing positions for firms such as the Advisory Board Company, where she oversaw the creation and execution of outreach strategies that advanced the company's connection with more than 3,600 hospitals and health systems. She earned her B.A. from Princeton University.

Hobart joins Edcetera during a period of growth and acceleration for the company. Best known for its market-leading VetPrep and ICA School brands, Edcetera has evolved into an end-to-end provider of continuing education, exam prep, and licensing programs in more than 20 regulated fields. The company's offerings facilitate greater opportunity access for students and professionals at all phases of their career – from beginning a new career to advancing an existing one. Programs range from entrepreneurial skills to deep professional development based on an individual's needs.

In May, the company announced the acquisition of DCHours.com , a chiropractic course provider, deepening Edcetera's already considerable presence in the health care field. The company also launched two online professional development communities, Vetcetera and ICA, that provide career-enhancing education and ongoing support for professionals in fields such as veterinary medicine and home inspection respectively.

"I am excited to join the Edcetera team to help expand awareness of its growing suite of educational platforms,'' said Hobart. "Thanks to its range of practical educational solutions that support numerous health care disciplines and skilled trades, Edcetera is uniquely positioned to unlock new career possibilities for people from all walks of life and at all career stages. I am excited to dig in and explore how we can drive even more innovation to support the licensed workforce."

The company's unique professional education model features flexible, online courses taught by instructors with real-world industry experience. Its occupation-specific courses bring together communities of like-minded professionals to ensure they are positioned for success no matter where they are in their career journey. In addition to the content needed to maintain regulatory compliance, Edcetera aims to provide users with courses, tools, and content that will enrich their professional and personal lives.

To learn more about the company's suite of flexible programming created to advance workers' career pursuits, visit www.edcet.com .

About Edcetera: Edcetera is on a mission to help unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers by providing licensing, test preparation, continuing education, and more. Our significant regulatory experience, paired with our extensive breadth of subject matter expertise and agile delivery methods, allow us to adapt rapidly to new and evolving regulatory and professional requirements and trends. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital.

