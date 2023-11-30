Online Homebuying Leader Century Complete Unveils New Model Home Near Lake Charles, LA

Top 10 builder now offering model home tours at Maggy's Ridge Estates, selling from the mid $200s

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce the debut of Century Complete's new model home at Maggy's Ridge Estates in Sulphur, showcasing the community's single-story Douglas floor plan. Maggy's Ridge Estates boasts a prime location with convenient proximity to cultural hotspots and business hubs in the Lake Charles area—with quick access to McNeese State University, outdoor recreation and more. The location also comes with a desirable Flood Zone X rating, meaning a lower risk of flooding and thus lower insurance rates compared to higher-risk zones.

Douglas Model Exterior | Maggy’s Ridge Estates by Century Complete | New Homes in Sulphur, LA Douglas Model Great Room | Maggy’s Ridge Estates by Century Complete | New Homes in Sulphur, LA

Available through Century Complete's streamlined online homebuying process, the community is now selling an inspired lineup of single-story floor plans on wide homesites from the mid $200s—with each plan offering a versatile open-concept layout with exceptional included features, such as brick exteriors, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and white cabinets. Buyers will also appreciate an inviting covered patio on each plan for a seamless flow between outdoor and indoor living spaces.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MaggysRidgeEstates.

"We're excited for area homebuyers and real estate agents to come tour our beautiful new Douglas model at Maggy's Ridge Estates," said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete. "Offering generous homesites, this community provides the opportunity to be the first to live in a quality-built new home at an affordable price, which is why we anticipate these homes to sell quickly."

Wednesday, December 6: Homebuyer Webinar With Dinner at Maggy's Ridge Estates

Homebuyers are invited to attend a special event at the community's model home to enjoy complimentary dinner and watch a webinar livestream with information about home financing options with affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®!

Dinner begins at 6 p.m.

Webinar begins at 6:30 p.m.

To attend, RSVP at 337.210.2050 or email [email protected].

4987 Carlyss Drive, Sulphur, LA 70665

MORE ABOUT MAGGY'S RIDGE ESTATES

Now selling from the mid $200s

Conveniently situated near I-10 W/US-90 in Calcasieu Parish, Maggy's Ridge Estates boasts a desirable location with easy access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, museums and year-round community events. Exuding small-town charm, Sulphur offers a slower pace of life and an abundance of recreational opportunities, including recreation at nearby Lake Charles, the Creole Nature Trail, and more.

Three single-story floor plans

Three-sided brick exteriors

Up to 4 bedrooms, up to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Covered patios (per floor plan)

1,684 to 2,020 square feet

Model Home Address:

4987 Carlyss Drive

Sulphur, LA 70665

337.210.2050

OTHER AREA COMMUNITIES

Maggy's Ridge | Sulphur

Now selling from the low $200s

Adjacent to Maggy's Ridge Estates

2 single-story floor plans

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,684 to 1,773 square feet

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MaggysRidge.

Mills Terrace | Scott

Now selling from the low $200s

2 single-story floor plans

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,684 to 1,773 square feet

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MillsTerrace.

Timberstone Estates | New Iberia

Now selling from the low $200s

3 single-story floor plans

Up 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,416 to 1773 square feet

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TimberstoneEstates.

Copper Oaks | Baton Rouge

Now selling from the mid $200s

2 single-story plans, 2 two-story plans

4 bedrooms, up to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,684 to 2,014 square feet

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CopperOaks.

VISIT OUR LOUISIANA SALES STUDIO IN BROUSSARD!

While our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

481 Albertson Parkway, Suite 2

Broussard, LA 70518

337.210.2050



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Louisiana.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.