Online Homebuying Pioneer Century Complete Now Selling in Williamston, SC

Top national builder now selling at Palmetto Point, offering quality new homes at affordable prices

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is proud to announce that the company's Century Complete brand is now selling at Palmetto Point in Williamston, South Carolina, bringing quality-built and affordable new homes to the area through the company's groundbreaking online homebuying process.

Gardner Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Williamston, SC by Century Complete Dupont Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes Near Greenville, SC by Century Complete

Priced from the mid $200s, Palmetto Point offers versatile floor plans with contemporary open-concept layouts and modern features. Homebuyers will also enjoy a convenient location near Highway 20, providing easy access to economic and employment hotspots along the I-85 business corridor, plus local attractions like Mineral Spring Park—one of the oldest parks in the country— and Historic Downtown Williamston, featuring tours of Victoria-era homes and more.

"We're thrilled to introduce Palmetto Point—offering a great location with quick access to Greenville, plus exceptional plans with features like elegant front porches, main-floor bedrooms and flex rooms," said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete. "We look forward to helping buyers find their best fit at this attractive location."



MORE ABOUT PALMETTO POINT

Now selling from the mid $200s

Nestled at the base of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains near Highway 20—approximately 20 miles from Greenville and 15 miles from Anderson—Palmetto Point offers easy access to economic and employment hotspots along the I-85 business corridor, plus local attractions like restaurants, shopping, farms and community events like the Annual Spring Water Festival. Residents will also enjoy a location within walking distance of Palmetto High School.

4 inspired two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,566 to 2,180 square feet

Main-floor bedrooms on select plans

Close to Mineral Spring Park, boasting river access, benches and trails



MORE SOUTH CAROLINA COMMUNITIES

Garrison Place | Boiling Springs

Now selling from the $200s

Single-family homes

1 single-story plan, 2 two-story plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,343 to 1,965 square feet

Convenient location near I-85 and Highway 9

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/GarrisonPlace.



Moss Creek | Spartanburg

Coming soon from the $200s

Single-family homes

2 single-story plans, 2 two-story plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 1- to 2-bay garages

1,155 to 1,965 square feet

Quick access to Greenville via I-85

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MossCreek.



Cottages at Pickens | Pickens

Coming soon from the $200s

Single-family homes

1 single-story plan, 2 two-story plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,416 to 1,774 square feet

Walking distance to downtown Pickens

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CottagesAtPickens.



View even more Upstate South Carolina communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/UpstateSC.



VISIT OUR UPSTATE SALES STUDIO IN GREENVILLE!

While our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

1401 Woodruff Road, Suite B

Greenville, SC 29615

864.509.9195

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in South Carolina.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

