Online Lottery Courier Service Jackpot.com Announces Exclusive Collaboration with 7-Eleven, Inc.

Jackpot.com will serve as the official lottery courier service of 7-Eleven, Inc., initially launching in Ohio and Massachusetts

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot.com – the online lottery courier service that allows consumers to purchase official state lottery tickets on their phone, tablet, or computer – announced today an exclusive collaboration with 7-Eleven Inc., the largest convenience store chain in the world, to serve as their official lottery courier service.

As part of the collaboration, 7-Eleven customers in Ohio and Massachusetts will be able to sign up and play lottery games and scratchers on the Jackpot.com app or website. The program will initially be launched in over 600 7-Eleven and Speedway stores in Ohio and Massachusetts, with a special launch promotion that gives 7-Eleven customers a free lottery ticket on their first deposit by using promo code, "7Eleven".

"We're thrilled to work with 7-Eleven, the leading retailer of lottery tickets in the country," said Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com. "Leveraging our technology and innovation, we can provide additional convenience for their customers, while adding an additional source of revenue. A true win-win relationship for all."

By launching in Ohio and Massachusetts in 2023 and 2024, respectively, Jackpot.com aims at adding another avenue for player convenience with one of the most widely recognized brands in the convenience-retailing space. With a presence in Ohio, the nation's seventh-largest lottery market, and Massachusetts, whose state lottery produced $1.2 billion in net profit for the Commonwealth during the 2024 fiscal year, Jackpot.com's collaboration with 7-Eleven represents an added layer of accessibility for players.

Jackpot.com remains committed to responsible play and has significantly invested in protocols by allowing customers of legal age to set spend limits and limits on daily deposits, all while providing access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help should problematic behavior be detected. Jackpot.com is also the only lottery courier service to launch with an iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. An Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

