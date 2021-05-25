Online virtual event focuses on mental health in schools--free CPDs!

LUTZ, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic put mental health issues in the forefront of the American consciousness, and students, teachers, and staff will continue to feel the effects of COVID-19 when they return to school this fall. Their job will not be easy. PARtalks: Mental Health Amid a Pandemic is a FREE daylong virtual event that brings together authors, subject matter experts, and thought leaders to equip school professionals with the information they need to do what they do best—help students.

PARtalks will take place online on Thursday, June 3. Designed for a target audience of school psychologists, psychologists, counselors, and social workers, PARtalks is aimed to help professionals prepare for the return of in-person schooling.

"The pandemic has caused schools to rethink the way they deliver services while facing an increase in the number of students who need services," said Kristin Greco, PAR CEO. "PAR has been able to bring together the foremost experts in the field to present the latest information on issues of stress, trauma, student evaluations, and teleassessment as well as resilience and healing. School mental health workers will leave these sessions armed with valuable tools and actionable insights to bring back to their school and help students to thrive."

The event kicks off with a welcome by Greco followed by the keynote address "Healing Together: Mental Health, Trauma, and Resilience in the Wake of a Global Pandemic," presented by Kirby Wycoff, PsyD, NCSP. Afterward, three sessions, each worth 1 NASP CPD, address aspects of a post-pandemic return to school. Sessions include:

The Neuropsychology of Stress and Trauma: How to Develop a Trauma-Informed Assessment

Presented by Steven G. Feifer, DEd, and Terri Sisson , EdS

Presented by Steven G. Feifer, DEd, and , EdS Learning Disability Evaluations During and After a Pandemic

Presented by Peter K. Isquith , PhD, and Theo Miron , PsyS, NCSP

Presented by , PhD, and , PsyS, NCSP Ethics in Psychological Tele-Assessment with Children

Presented by A. Jordan Wright , PhD, ABAP, and Carrie Champ Morera , PsyD, NCSP, LP

