Only 18% Regularly Achieve 8+ Hours of Sleep According to Survey by Life Time and Beautyrest

"Americans seem to take pride in cramming their days, but skimping on sleep can actually have profound health impacts, including increased stress, lowered metabolism and suppressed immunity, not to mention the mental health impacts of sleep deficits," says Anika Christ, RD, CPT and Director of Client Optimization, Life Time.

"When committing to live a healthier lifestyle, many focus on fitness, but forget to incorporate a good night's sleep into their routines," said Maria Burgess, Senior Brand Manager at Beautyrest. "We're thrilled to partner with Life Time, known for helping consumers improve their wellness in all aspects of life. Together, we can help educate Americans on how quality sleep helps us recover and show up every day at our very best, and that a comfortable mattress can make all the difference."

Additional survey findings include:

92% indicate quality sleep is extremely/very important to overall holistic wellness .

. 9 in 10 believe that the quality and quantity of sleep affects their overall mental and physical ability . "Forgetfulness, brain fog, inability to concentrate" are some of the attributes assigned to not having quality sleep.

. "Forgetfulness, brain fog, inability to concentrate" are some of the attributes assigned to not having quality sleep. Only one-third (37%) regularly report getting enough sleep to perform their best each day .

. When they don't feel they get enough sleep, 69% indicate that they have worse physical function.



Coincidentally, when they do feel they have gotten enough sleep, 71% feel their sharpest physically and 75% feel more motivated and less apt to procrastinate.

To promote better quality sleep, 41% upgraded their bedding and/or mattress for comfort. 18% removed electronics from bedroom and 15% used a weighted blanket.

Life Time and Beautyrest are committed to helping Americans improve sleep, an integral part of overall wellness. As such, Beautyrest is officially partnering with Life Time to educate and empower people to achieve healthy well-rested nights. This will include collaboration on sleep content for Life Time members, engagement and promotional offers. The partnership also names Beautyrest as an Official Sponsor of Life Time Yoga and 60day, as well as key 2021 athletic events owned and produced by Life Time: Chicago Half Marathon, New York City Triathlon, Chicago Triathlon, Unbound Gravel and the Miami Marathon.

Life Time and Beautyrest partnered with Research One to conduct the survey, which polled more than 650 Life Time members about their overall sleep habits and how sleep impacts daily life and performance.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work and live – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

About Beautyrest

The ultimate in first-class sleep luxury, Beautyrest has been a leader in sleep innovation for more than 90 years. From its sustainable Harmony® line to the indulgent Beautyrest Black® collection, every Beautyrest® bed is engineered for an invigorating night's sleep to help you make the most out of each day. In addition to its consumer collections, Beautyrest is also a leading provider of beds for the hospitality industry. Beautyrest is proudly part of the Serta Simmons Bedding family of brands. For more information, visit Beautyrest.com.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

