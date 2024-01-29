Only 35% of Americans Have Had Their "First Time" with American Wagyu - Capriotti's is Fixing That With the Permanent Return of the French Dip

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is giving Americans their "first time" with the American Wagyu French Dip

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is on a mission to help everyone in America experience their first time with American Wagyu. In a recent survey of 1,500 Americans, only 35% of people have ever eaten American Wagyu. Known as some of the most tender and juicy beef on the market, American Wagyu is now more accessible than ever before with the permanent addition of the American Wagyu French Dip to the Capriotti's menu.

The French Dip returns to the menu alongside Capriotti’s full American Wagyu lineup, including The Slaw Be Jo®, Cheesesteak and Roast Beef sandwiches.

In the survey, 55% of those who have tasted American Wagyu recall their first time having it at a steakhouse. With the launch of the American Wagyu French Dip at Capriotti's, sandwich enthusiasts across the country can now enjoy the tantalizing, beefy flavors at more than 160 convenient Capriotti's locations without breaking the bank.

To help make first times extra delectable, Capriotti's is bringing back a past limited-time offer, the American Wagyu French Dip, to the menu permanently. This sandwich staple is a step above, featuring thinly sliced American Wagyu beef piled high, seasoned with black pepper, spread with mayo, covered with hot and gooey swiss cheese on a freshly baked baguette, served with a side of warm au jus for dipping and dripping. American Wagyu beef is known for its exceptional marbling and tenderness, resulting in a melt-in-your-mouth experience that is sure to satisfy even the most experienced meat lovers.

"We are thrilled to reintroduce the American Wagyu French Dip as our newest permanent menu item," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. "We wanted to create a sandwich that showcases the exceptional quality and flavor of American Wagyu beef, and the French Dip does just that. We pride ourselves for our handcrafted sandwiches made with the finest ingredients and this solidifies our commitment to providing our customers unique and mouth-watering options. It's a true indulgence for sandwich lovers, and if you're among the 65% of Americans who haven't tried it, there's no better first time than now."

The French Dip joins Capriotti's lineup of American Wagyu sandwiches, all of which are sourced from Snake River Farms. Based in Boise, Idaho, Snake River Farms' proprietary herd of American Wagyu cattle raised on ranches throughout the Northwest is highly regarded as one of the finest in the world.

The French Dip returns to the menu alongside Capriotti's full American Wagyu lineup, including The Slaw Be Jo®, Cheesesteak and Roast Beef sandwiches. Customers can indulge in this delectable sandwich by dining in, carrying out, or ordering on the CapAddicts app. Visit your nearest Capriotti's Sandwich Shop today to experience your first time.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's list of "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on TikTok, X and Instagram.

