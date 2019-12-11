Only Homebuilder to Earn Spot on Glassdoor's 'Best Place to Work' List

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) has been honored as the only homebuilder with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work for 2020 for the second time. The Employees' Choice Awards, now in its 12th year, relies solely on the anonymous input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies via Glassdoor.

On Glassdoor, Taylor Morrison's overall company rating is 4.4 out of 5 and 98 percent of Taylor Morrison reviewers approve of Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. Jumping from No. 87 on the list in 2018 to No. 42 in 2020, Taylor Morrison touts a refreshingly positive company culture and highly engaged employees as the reason for its success, as evidenced by this sample of employee comments from Glassdoor.

"I always tell people I didn't believe in 'company culture' until I started working for Taylor Morrison and was blown away by just how special the culture here really is. There are no egos at any level, there is great transparency, you have the backing and support from leadership to grow and develop in your role, and you feel the genuine care from the top-down. " -Anonymous employee, Scottsdale, AZ





"Opportunity abounds. Leadership team is genuine, authentic and very customer centric. The company is very flat with great visibility and opportunity. You have the ability to 'Be the CEO of your own career.' If you want to be pushed beyond what you thought you were capable of... just raise your hand and you will receive." - Anonymous employee, Houston, TX





"Taylor Morrison has a wonderful culture that supports its employees to be the best versions of themselves. We are encouraged to grow within the organization while also making sure we provide the best customer service and put the customer's needs first. Our management is always willing to go above and beyond for their employees and customers. Makes a great work environment!" -Anonymous employee, Charlotte, NC

"In just this last year, we've seen true transformation and progression as a company," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison chairman and CEO. "I believe our commitment to focusing on our employee and customer experience sets us apart, not only in the homebuilding industry, but in corporate America at large—and it's so reassuring to see Glassdoor reviews illustrating that our team members from coast to coast agree."

In 2019, Taylor Morrison began the year on a mission to improve the overall customer experience—both for external customers (homebuyers) and internal customers (employees). Through a refresh of its employee value proposition TMLiving, implementation of daily 15-minute Huddle conversations covering Taylor Morrison's culture and customer service best-practices, and a continued focus on finding, training and retaining leaders who inspire their teams through passion and authenticity—Taylor Morrison shows its commitment to team members by constantly reinvesting and striving to be the best organization it can be.

"This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers who are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer. "In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year's winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees."

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between Oct. 23, 2018, and Oct. 21, 2019. To be considered for the U.S. large category, a company must have had at least 1,000 or more employees and have received at least 75 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

