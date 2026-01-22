Sum Theory and onPhase Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Automation Delivery

Partnership Brings Together Leading AP and Payments Platform with Proven Implementation Expertise to Deliver Faster Time-to-Value for Clients

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- onPhase, a leading provider of AI-powered AP automation and payments solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Sum Theory, a premier technology consulting firm specializing in digital transformation and enterprise software implementation. This collaboration reflects both organizations' commitment to delivering exceptional customer outcomes and accelerated time-to-value for finance teams adopting automation solutions.

A Strategic Alliance to Scale Automation Delivery

onPhase + Sum Theory

As organizations increasingly seek to modernize finance operations, this partnership enables both companies to meet rising demand with a unified approach to solution delivery and customer success. By aligning onPhase's end‑to‑end AP automation and payments capabilities with Sum Theory's more than 25‑year track record supporting the Office of Finance, the collaboration will provide clients with:

Accelerated Implementation Velocity : Cohesive delivery frameworks that drive faster, more predictable deployments.

: Cohesive delivery frameworks that drive faster, more predictable deployments. Operational Excellence : Alignment of onPhase's implementation lifecycle with Sum Theory's proven delivery methodology ensures quality, compliance, and measurable outcomes.

: Alignment of onPhase's implementation lifecycle with Sum Theory's proven delivery methodology ensures quality, compliance, and measurable outcomes. Stronger Customer Enablement : Joint enablement programs, collaborative readiness workshops, and unified governance models to support ongoing partner and client success.

Executive Perspectives

"Partnering with Sum Theory represents a strategic milestone as we expand our partner ecosystem with firms who bring proven expertise and shared commitment to delivering measurable value to our clients," said Robert Michlewicz, CEO of onPhase. "By aligning our platform capabilities with Sum Theory's implementation excellence, we're ensuring customers can deploy automation solutions with greater efficiency and confidence enabling finance teams to realize value faster and achieve the operational transformation they need to work more strategically."

"Our partnership with onPhase represents a bold step forward in delivering smarter, faster, and more connected finance operations," said Dennis Cail III, CEO and Managing Partner at Sum Theory. "By combining onPhase's innovative platform with our implementation expertise, we're setting a new benchmark for efficiency and client success."

Meeting a Maturing Market Need

As digital transformation accelerates across the Office of Finance, midsize and enterprise organizations are seeking solutions that go beyond basic automation—solutions that integrate capture‑to‑pay workflows, strengthen financial controls, and reduce manual effort at scale. This partnership directly supports that need, bringing forward a harmonized delivery approach that helps customers achieve value faster while preparing their finance function for long‑term modernization.

About OnPhase

onPhase is an AI-powered AP and payment automation platform that helps finance teams streamline processes from capture to pay to recognize a faster time to close. For more than 25 years, organizations have relied on onPhase to eliminate manual work, strengthen financial controls, and simplify how business gets done. Its platform combines AP automation, payments, document management, and workflow orchestration, leveraging AI and human verification. Trusted by mid-market and enterprise organizations across industries, onPhase processes billions in payments annually and is recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists. The company is SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, and NACHA certified. To learn more, visit www.onphase.com

About Sum Theory

For over 25 years, Sum Theory has shaped the future at the intersection of people and technology. With a proven track record of 300+ successful Office of Finance implementations, Sum Theory has earned its reputation as a trusted advisor in financial close automation. Our team brings deep expertise in optimizing complex financial workflows, ERP integrations, and tailored consulting solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes. Now, with OnPhase, we expand that expertise beyond financial close to encompass AP automation and payments---creating a comprehensive ecosystem for clients seeking end-to-end finance transformation. This dual capability empowers Sum Theory to deliver innovative, synergistic solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern finance organizations. To learn more, visit www.sumtheory.com

Media Contact:

Meghan Furtado

[email protected]

SOURCE onPhase