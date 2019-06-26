OnPoint Community Credit Union and OSAA Announce 2019 Winners of the OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program

PORTLAND, Ore., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union and the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) today announced the 2019 scholarship winners of the OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program. This program recognizes both scholar athletes and activity scholars who are graduating seniors of an OSAA member school.

OnPoint and the OSAA have awarded $7,500 in scholarships, including one $2,500 prize and five $1,000 prizes. The Scholar Program honors graduating seniors who have achieved a 3.50 or higher unweighted cumulative GPA, and have earned either a varsity letter in an OSAA-sanctioned sport or competed in an OSAA-sanctioned activity. Winners were selected based on academic achievement, community leadership, two letters of recommendation, and an essay on how participating in OSAA activities has enhanced their learning or helped them achieve their goals.

"We are so proud to support these incredible students as they continue their education journeys from high school to college," said OnPoint President and CEO Rob Stuart. "OnPoint was founded by teachers and we honor those roots through our commitment to students, educators and school communities. Our partnership with the OSAA is one piece of that commitment."

The 2019 winners of the OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program:

The top prize of a $2,500 scholarship goes to Maren Gingerich from Canby High School . Maren successfully advocated for bringing girls wrestling to her school and helped the team grow from four to 20 girls. Maren was recognized for her student leadership, bringing about change and creating new opportunities.

The five $1,000 scholarship winners are highlighted below.

Ben Ineson from Liberty High School in Hillsboro demonstrates a deep passion for baseball, as well as a strong commitment to giving back to his community. Ben will continue his passion for athletics by pursuing a Sports Management degree.

in Hillsboro demonstrates a deep passion for baseball, as well as a strong commitment to giving back to his community. Ben will continue his passion for athletics by pursuing a Sports Management degree. Annika Marshall from Clackamas High School overcame shyness to excel at speech and debate, using the platform to advocate for accommodation for introverts in education. Annika plans to study Political Science.

overcame shyness to excel at speech and debate, using the platform to advocate for accommodation for introverts in education. Annika plans to study Political Science. Angelique Perrone from Elkton High School shows exemplary community involvement and volunteerism, including serving on the Board of Directors at the Elkton Community Education Center in addition to her academic success. Angelique has well-rounded interests, participating in both band and volleyball.

shows exemplary community involvement and volunteerism, including serving on the Board of Directors at the Elkton Community Education Center in addition to her academic success. Angelique has well-rounded interests, participating in both band and volleyball. Marley Salveter from Sandy High School excels in both athletics and academics. She participated in varsity soccer and track and field teams all four years of high school. She also lettered in basketball and cross country. Marley has been invited to play soccer at the collegiate level.

excels in both athletics and academics. She participated in varsity soccer and track and field teams all four years of high school. She also lettered in basketball and cross country. Marley has been invited to play soccer at the collegiate level. Astoria High School's Henry Samuelson exhibits a strong commitment to leadership. Henry served as co-president for both ASB and the math honor society, as well as volunteering as an Oregon 4-H State Ambassador and a camp counselor.

More than 150 students applied from 57 OSAA member schools. All graduating seniors in the Scholar Program were eligible to apply for a scholarship. The Scholar Program is part of OnPoint's partnership with OSAA as the title sponsor of the Oregon high school state championships.

"I commend these excellent students for their academic achievement, leadership in their community, and dedication to their chosen activities," said OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber. "Thank you to OnPoint for partnering with us to encourage and support the academic achievement of students, including our 2019 Scholar Program scholarship winners."

To learn more about the OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program, please visit http://www.osaa.org/awards/scholar.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 370,000 members and with assets of $5.5 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

ABOUT THE OREGON SCHOOL ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) is a private non-profit, board-governed association comprised of 292 member high schools. A member of the National Federation of State High School Associations, the OSAA annually sponsors 113 team and 426 individual event state championships for students competing in 19 interscholastic activities. For more information, visit http://www.osaa.org or follow @OSAASports on social media.

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union

Related Links

https://www.onpointcu.com/

