OnPoint Community Credit Union Named Oregon's Most Admired Financial Services Company in 2023

Portland Business Journal ranked Oregon's largest credit union first among banks and wealth management firms

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Business Journal named OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon's "Most Admired Company" in the Financial Services category. This honor marks OnPoint's 16th consecutive year as one of the state's most admirable credit unions, banks or wealth management firms throughout Oregon.

This honor marks OnPoint's 16th consecutive year as one of the state's most admirable credit unions, banks or wealth management firms throughout Oregon.

The Portland Business Journal surveys nearly 4,000 chief executive officers (CEOs) annually across Oregon and Southwest Washington to select the companies they admire most. The survey identifies and evaluates companies across all industries based on innovation, branding and marketing, quality of management, community involvement and quality of products and services.

"This incredible recognition would not be possible without the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our members and the trust of our nonprofit partners," said Rob Stuart, President and CEO, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Building strong communities is why we exist, and our purpose grows as we do. Being recognized as a 'most admired' organization is a testament to the tireless work of OnPoint's more than 1,000 employees. We thank the Portland Business Journal community for recognizing their impact on the region."

Expanding the region's access to financial resources

People in Oregon and Southwest Washington gained easier access to financial expertise, education and tools in 2023 thanks to OnPoint's continued growth. The credit union opened its first branches in Corvallis and Newberg. It expanded partnerships with the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA), Junior Achievement of Oregon and SW Washington and Youth Villages Oregon. Additionally, Portland Workforce Alliance received the inaugural Financial Education Innovation Award of $100,000 to build their capacity. OnPoint also continued its partnership with GreenPath Financial Wellness, providing members with financial education, debt management and counseling services.

Another record-breaking year in donations

Nonprofits in Oregon received $2.5 million from OnPoint this year, a new record for the credit union's community giving program. OnPoint's donations were directed to more than 300 organizations focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, education, community development, environmental impact and youth services. More information about OnPoint's community giving program can be found at www.onpointcu.com/community-giving.

Cultivating partnerships for a greener tomorrow

OnPoint strengthened its commitment to protecting the region's natural beauty and resources in 2023. OnPoint's Green Auto and solar panel loan discounts continued to save members money and make going green a reality for more people. OnPoint advanced the missions of local environmentally-focused organizations, donating $25,000 each to The Nature Conservancy in Oregon, Ecotrust, Oregon Environment Council and SOLVE Oregon.

OnPoint reduced its carbon footprint in 2023 with telecommuting programs, environmental education and employee volunteer opportunities. It also became the official sponsor of the Hayden Homes Amphitheater Take Note Initiative this year to help the venue advance its sustainability efforts. OnPoint also donated solar charging tables and 150 bike racks installed outside the amphitheater for concertgoers to use. More details on how OnPoint is moving toward a greener future can be found at www.onpointcu.com/green-horizons.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 539,000 members and with assets of $8.8 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. OnPoint Community Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union