OnPoint Community Credit Union Appoints Bob Harding as Chief Commercial Officer

News provided by

OnPoint Community Credit Union

19 Sep, 2023, 15:40 ET

Harding will oversee the credit union's growth in the commercial market

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union has hired banking and commercial strategy expert Bob Harding as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. He joins the Executive Team of Oregon's largest credit union with more than 522,000 members and $8.7 billion in assets.  

Continue Reading
Bob Harding, Chief Commercial Officer of OnPoint Community Credit Union
Bob Harding, Chief Commercial Officer of OnPoint Community Credit Union

As Chief Commercial Officer, Harding leads OnPoint's commercial lending team, advancing growth in the commercial market while deepening banking relationships with businesses across the region. Harding previously served as Regional Managing Director for First Republic Bank and has held senior leadership positions at Pacific West Bank, Columbia Bank and Pacific Continental Bank. 

"We are excited to welcome Bob to the OnPoint team. He brings more than 20 years of banking experience and an impressive commitment to improving his community through public service," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "He's a proven strategist, driving growth while developing initiatives to achieve goals. Bob will continue our mission of supporting the financial well-being of our members and the communities we serve."

Harding's 20 plus years of experience include private and nonprofit banking, residential and multi-family lending, investment management and financial planning. Harding will guide OnPoint's strategy in his new role, driving sales, marketing and product development through relationship-based leadership.

"I'm honored to join the OnPoint team, a financial organization that values integrity and commitment to community," said Harding. "Together, we will continue to offer products and services that enhance OnPoint's banking connections with local businesses and non-profits."

Harding serves as board chair for the Children's Institute. He is passionate about early childhood educational programs that ensure all children have equal opportunity and access to programs that support emotional well-being. He is also a board member of Educational Opportunities for Children and Families (ECOF).

Harding received his Bachelor of Arts from Oregon State University and his master's degree in business administration from George Fox University. In his free time, he enjoys gardening, outdoor activities, urban farming, woodworking and spending time with his family.  

The OnPoint Executive Team is comprised of the following members: 

  • Rob Stuart, President/Chief Executive Officer
  • Cirith Anderson, Senior Vice President/Chief Risk Officer
  • Jim Armstrong, Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer
  • Tim Clevenger, Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer
  • Patty Groman, Senior Vice President/Chief People Officer
  • Bob Harding, Senior Vice President/Chief Commercial Officer
  • Jim Hunt, Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer
  • Steve Leugers, Senior Vice President/Chief Credit Officer
  • Tory McVay, Senior Vice President/Chief Retail Officer
  • Wendy Beth Oliver, Senior Vice President/Chief Legal Officer

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION
OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 522,000 members and with assets of $8.7 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. OnPoint Community Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union

Also from this source

OnPoint Community Credit Union Matching Donations to the KGW School Supply Drive

OnPoint Community Credit Union Awards Scholarships to Six Phenomenal OSAA Students

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.