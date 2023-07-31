OnPoint Community Credit Union Matching Donations to the KGW School Supply Drive

OnPoint Community Credit Union

31 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET

2023 is the 16th year OnPoint has partnered with the KGW School Supply Drive to send students back to school with the tools they need to learn.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To support local students heading back to school in the fall, OnPoint Community Credit Union announced today it will give an additional $5 for every $1 donated to the KGW School Supply Drive at OnPoint branches between July 31-August 5*. OnPoint branches will also be accepting school supply donations (which will stay in the community in which the donation is made) going directly to help local teachers and students, and distributed with the help of Schoolhouse Supplies. The KGW School Supply Drive, which runs from today through August 31, aims to send 15,000 students across Oregon and Southwest Washington back to school with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.   

"Going back to school is an exciting time, but for many families, purchasing school supplies can be a financial strain," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Having the necessary tools and resources helps students succeed in school. Inspired and engaged young people are the foundation of strong communities. We encourage you to join us in our efforts to support the next generation."

As part of this year's drive, OnPoint will host collection events where the community can drop off new school supplies and cash donations at its Lloyd Center Branch (1100 NE Weidler St., Portland, OR 97232) and at the Clackamas Promenade in the Target parking lot. To learn more or review other drop-off locations, please visit KGW.com/School.

School Supply Collection Event: 

  • Friday, August 4
  • 11:00 – 2:00 PM
  • Drop off location:
    OnPoint Lloyd Center Branch: 1100 NE Weidler St., Portland, OR 97232

School Supply Collection Event: 

  • Saturday, August 5
  • 11:00 – 2:00 PM
  • Drop off location:
    Clackamas Promenade: Look for the OnPoint tent in the Target parking lot.

"The back-to-school season can be stressful for students, families and teachers. Schoolhouse Supplies aims to alleviate some of that stress by providing supplies and creating education equality for all students across Oregon and SW Washington," said Alice Forbes, Executive Director, Schoolhouse Supplies. "We are grateful to have a partner like OnPoint that believes in our mission and helps us provide under-resourced children with the supplies necessary to succeed in school."

Click here to learn more about Schoolhouse Supplies and its mission to equip as many local families as possible with the school supplies they need to succeed.

*OnPoint donation not to exceed $25,000.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION
OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 522,000 members and with assets of $8.7 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

