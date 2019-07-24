OnPoint Community Credit Union Donates $44,750 to Cascade AIDS Project

During the two-month campaign, OnPoint members invited friends, family and business associates to join OnPoint. For every new member who opened a new personal or business OnPoint checking account, OnPoint pledged to make a $50 donation to Cascade AIDS Project. As part of the campaign, both the referring member and the new member also each received $50 from OnPoint.

"OnPoint is truly a community credit union and there's nothing we are more passionate about than connecting with our community," said OnPoint CEO Rob Stuart. "Through Refer a Friend, we have the opportunity to welcome new members, reward existing members and honor the great work of organizations like Cascade AIDS Project."

Founded in 1983 and incorporated in 1985, CAP is the oldest and largest community-based provider of HIV services, housing, education and advocacy in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Since its beginning with a staff of two, CAP has grown to include a staff of over 100 and operates with the support of more than 600 volunteers. OnPoint is pleased to partner with CAP and advance its mission to empower all people with or affected by HIV, reduce stigma and provide the LGBTQ+ community with compassionate healthcare.

"We are grateful to OnPoint Community Credit Union and its members for their contribution to CAP and their ongoing support for our work to empower those affected by HIV, reduce stigma, and provide the LGBTQ+ community with compassionate healthcare," said CAP Executive Director Tyler TerMeer. "OnPoint's donation will help fund programs and support services that work to end the epidemic in our community. This donation covers the cost of a full year's worth of HIV test kits (over 4500) and allows us to continue to provide free and confidential HIV testing in in our community."

Those living with HIV face a huge emotional and financial burden. CAP is there for these individuals by providing shelter, life skills training and emotional support. In 2018, CAP provided short and long-term house and support services to 2251 people living with HIV, helped enroll 478 individuals in health insurance, and provided culturally responsive healthcare nearly 600 patients. To learn more about Cascade AIDS Project's work, visit http://www.cascadeaids.org.

For OnPoint members who would like to join in on giving back, OnPoint has a new Refer a Friend Campaign going on right now, this time benefiting Oregon Food Bank. To learn more, visit https://www.onpointcu.com/rates-rewards/refer-a-friend/.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 370,000 members and with assets of $5.5 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at: 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union

Related Links

https://www.onpointcu.com

