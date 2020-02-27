OnPoint Community Credit Union Donates More than $38,000 to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital Foundation on Behalf of Members

In 2018 alone, OHSU Doernbecher saw more than 70,000 patients from every county in Oregon and SW Washington for a total of more than 289,000 visits. Approximately 40 percent of those patients come from outside the immediate area.

"Our Refer a Friend campaign is one way we directly engage OnPoint members in giving back to our community," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "We are fortunate to have OHSU Doernbecher's lifesaving experts and facilities so close to home, and we are honored to support families who must travel to take advantage of the hospital's world class care."

During the two-month campaign, OnPoint members invited friends, family and business associates to join OnPoint. For every new referred member who opened a personal or business checking account, OnPoint made a $50 donation to OHSU Doernbecher. As part of the campaign, both the referring member and the new member also received $50 from OnPoint.

This is OnPoint's second Refer a Friend contribution to OHSU Doernbecher since the campaign started in 2018.

"OnPoint and its members have been longtime supporters of OHSU Doernbecher," said Sarah Larson, Director of Corporate and Community Development, OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital Foundation. "Campaigns like Refer a Friend bring our community together to raise critical funds to support children and families staying at the Rood Family Pavilion—a home-away-from-home for families who must travel to Portland for treatment at the hospital. Thanks to OnPoint, more families will be able to stay nearby, and heal together."

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 392,000 members and with assets of $6.3 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

ABOUT OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital

OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital ranks among the nation's Best Children's Hospitals. Its nationally recognized physicians and nurses provide a full range of specialty and subspecialty care to tens of thousands of children annually, resulting in 200,000 discharges, surgeries, transports and outpatient visits annually in a patient- and family-centered environment. OHSU Doernbecher providers also travel throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington, providing specialty care to more than 3,000 children at more than 200 outreach clinics in 15 locations. Using state-of-the-art, secure two-way video and audio communication, OHSU Doernbecher's Telemedicine Network connects pediatric intensivists and neonatologists to emergency room physicians statewide to help evaluate time-critical pediatric patient needs and assist with treatment plans.

