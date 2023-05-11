OnPoint Community Credit Union Opens First Corvallis Branch in Local Fred Meyer

New location provides the community with easy access to a full suite of financial services, financial education tools and resources

PORTLAND, Ore., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union will open its first branch in Corvallis on May 15, 2023, increasing the community's access to financial services. OnPoint's new Corvallis Branch, located in the Fred Meyer at 777 NW Kings Blvd., is its 56th branch to serve Oregon and Southwest Washington.

In celebration of the Corvallis Branch opening, OnPoint will donate $5,000 to The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis (BGCC).

"When the future of the economy is uncertain, people need convenient access to financial services," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Expanding on our partnership with Fred Meyer by opening our first Corvallis Branch connects us directly with the people who live and work in this community. Now they can easily access their funds or financial expertise where they buy groceries, gas and home products. We are thrilled to build out our presence in Benton County and serve our new neighbors."

Branch details and special member promotions

OnPoint's Corvallis Branch will offer the community a robust suite of financial services, including new membership enrollment, consumer and commercial lending, mortgages, financial planning, ATM and notarization. The community is invited to meet the OnPoint Corvallis Branch staff at the grand opening event on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and enter for the chance to win a $500 Visa gift card*.

OnPoint will also offer new members special grand opening promotions at the Corvallis Branch through August 15, 2023. Specific promotions include:

$200 for new members opening a consumer or business checking account 1

for new members opening a consumer or business checking account $50 for opening a new credit card 2

for opening a new credit card $800 off closing costs on a first mortgage 3

off closing costs on a first mortgage Up to $175 off a home equity line of credit 4

off a home equity line of credit 0.25% off standard APR consumer loan rates 5

0.25% APY increase on any published CD rate6

Miguel Bedolla will serve as Branch Manager of OnPoint's new Corvallis Branch. Bedolla has led OnPoint's Albany Branch within Fred Meyer since its opening in July 2021 and has been in the financial services industry for eight years. He also earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Oregon State University.

"We are excited to open OnPoint's newest branch in Corvallis," said Miguel Bedolla, Branch Manager. "Our team looks forward to helping members of the community achieve their financial goals, while also developing deep partnerships with non-profits and businesses to support Corvallis' most critical needs."

OnPoint's new branch will provide educational tools and resources to support the financial health of the community. Members of the new Corvallis Branch will also have access to confidential and complimentary one-on-one financial counseling, debt management services, and financial education resources through OnPoint's partnership with GreenPath Financial Wellness.

Strengthening community ties

In celebration of the Corvallis Branch opening, OnPoint will donate $5,000 to The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis (BGCC). Since 1975, BGCC has offered after-school care programs for youth in grades K-12 in Corvallis and surrounding areas. BGCC's after-school programs provide students with structure and enrichment to engage and inspire them to realize their full potential. Programs are focused on mentorship, academic assistance, athletics, technology, art, music and more. BGCC serves over 3,000 members ages 5-18 and provides outreach services to more than 5,000 youth across Benton County.

"The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis is excited to have OnPoint Community Credit Union join our community. The generosity of OnPoint allows the Club to continue its mission to engage and inspire youth to reach their full potential through enriching programs and mentorship in a positive environment," said Laura Orth, Development Director, BGCC. "Thank you, OnPoint, for investing in the children and teens of our community, because great futures start here!"

OnPoint invests in the communities it serves by supporting local organizations that positively impact its membership area. In 2022, OnPoint's annual giving program hit a new record, donating a total of $2.3 million to more than 377 non-profits in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Visit https://www.onpointcu.com/community-giving/ to learn more about OnPoint's community giving.

Continued investment in banking access

The new Corvallis location builds on OnPoint's recent investments in new neighborhood branches, providing greater banking access to communities. Since 2021, OnPoint has opened 21 branches within Fred Meyer stores. Click here to view the full list of OnPoint's 56 branches, as well as 60,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 516,000 members and with assets of $8.9 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at http://www.onpointcu.com or 800-527-3932.

*No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older to enter. Restrictions apply, see full terms and conditions for details.

Consumer bonus: To qualify, individuals must open a new membership with a personal checking account and receive direct deposit of at least $500 to that account within 60 days of the open date. A bonus of $200 will be credited to their checking account approximately 60 days after new account is opened. Accounts must be open and in good standing at time of payout to receive bonus. Fees may reduce earnings. Bonus will be included on a 1099-INT for tax purposes. Cannot be combined with other offers for opening a new membership, such as OnPoint Savers or Refer a Friend. Offer only available at OnPoint Community Credit Union's Corvallis Fred Meyer Branch. Offer valid through 8/15/23 and subject to change. The Fred Meyer consumer bonus is not available to existing members. Business bonus: To qualify, a new membership must be opened with a business checking account and receive $500 in deposits to that account within 60 days of the open date. A bonus of $200 will be credited to their business checking account approximately 60 days after new account is opened. Accounts must be open and in good standing at time of payout to receive bonus. Bonus will be included on a 1099-Int for tax purposes. Cannot be combined with other offers for opening a new membership, such as OnPoint Savers or Refer a Friend. Offer only available at OnPoint Community Credit Union's Corvallis Fred Meyer Branch. Offer valid through 8/15/23 and subject to change. The Fred Meyer business bonus is not available to existing members. To qualify, individuals must apply for a credit card within the promotional period ( 5/15/23 - 8/15/23 ). Applicants who apply for the card between 5/15/23 – 8/15/23 and are approved by 8/31/23 will be credited a bonus of $50 to their savings account on or around 9/15/23. Offer only available at OnPoint Community Credit Union's Corvallis Fred Meyer Branch and subject to change. OnPoint will waive up to $800 off the lender fee on any new first mortgage loan refinance, or waive up to $250 off the lender fee and offer a $550 lender credit for a new mortgage purchase with OnPoint. This offer applies to all OnPoint Mortgage standard products and cannot be used in combination with any other OnPoint Mortgage promotional offers. Offer only available at OnPoint Community Credit Union's Corvallis Fred Meyer Branch. Offer valid through 8/15/23 and subject to change. OnPoint Community Credit Union will waive up to $175 off closing costs on any new Equity-Flex Line of Credit product. This offer applies to standard rate EquityFlex Line of Credit products and cannot be used in combination with any other EquityFlex Line of Credit promotional offers. Offer only available at OnPoint Community Credit Union's Corvallis Fred Meyer Branch. Offer valid through 8/15/23 and subject to change. OnPoint will take 0.25% off standard APR consumer loan rates. This offer excludes line of credit products, mortgage products, and the refinance of existing OnPoint loans. Auto payment from an OnPoint Checking or Savings account is required. This offer applies to standard APR consumer loan rates and cannot be used in combination with any other consumer loan promotional offers. Offer only available at OnPoint Community Credit Union's Corvallis Fred Meyer Branch. Offer valid through 8/15/23 and subject to change. APY = Annual Percentage Yield. OnPoint Community Credit Union will add 0.25% to Certificate of Deposit (CD) rates. This offer applies to new OnPoint CD products and cannot be used in combination with any other CD promotional offers. Offer only available at OnPoint Community Credit Union's Corvallis Fred Meyer Branch. Offer valid through 8/15/23 and subject to change.

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union