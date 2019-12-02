OnPoint Community Credit Union Relocates Clackamas Branch to Enhance Member Experience

OnPoint's Clackamas branch will move across the street from Clackamas Town Center and its original location (11750 SE 82nd Ave., Portland, OR 97086) to its new location in the Clackamas Promenade (8854 SE Sunnyside Rd., Clackamas, OR 97015). The final day of operations at the 82nd Avenue branch will be Saturday, December 14, 2019. The first day of operations at the new Sunnyside Road location will be Monday, December 16, 2019.

Members visiting the new Clackamas branch will be able to open an account, apply for a loan, meet with a mortgage loan officer, speak with a financial advisor, make ATM deposits, and use the coin counter and notary services.

"The relocation of our branch will provide members with better accessibility, privacy and comfort," said Michael Noren, Branch Manager, Clackamas Promenade Branch. "The investment in our new location signals OnPoint's continued commitment to the Clackamas community and we look forward to welcoming members and neighbors to the new branch."

OnPoint will host a grand opening celebration for the new Clackamas branch on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9am-1pm. Members and the community will be invited to enjoy refreshments, entertainment and promotions. At the event, OnPoint will present a $5,000 donation to the North Clackamas Education Foundation on behalf of the North Clackamas Family Support Center, which provides resources like food, clothing, and school supplies to students and families in the North Clackamas School District. The donation will help the Family Support Center provide emergency assistance for rental utility payments for families in the district who are experiencing a housing crisis.

