Onset Announces New, Customizable Multiparameter Water Quality Bluetooth Data Loggers

BOURNE, Mass., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onset, a leading manufacturer known for reliable data loggers, is proud to announce the launch of its new, highly versatile water quality monitoring solution: HOBO MX800 Series Bluetooth Data Loggers.

A customizable modular platform, HOBO MX800 loggers seamlessly integrate with interchangeable sensors that measure water conductivity, temperature, depth, and dissolved oxygen. With the capacity to support multiple sensors on a single logger, this adaptable, comprehensive solution is ideally suited for a variety of monitoring applications, such as coastal research, water quality monitoring, hydrology, and wetland mitigation.

HOBO MX800 loggers feature Bluetooth technology for streamlined logger setup and data offload via a wireless connection to a mobile device or Windows laptop running Onset's free HOBOconnect app. Two logger types are available: An easy-to-deploy, fully submersible model (HOBO MX801) and a time-saving direct read model (HOBO MX802) that works with cable-connected sensors, which don't have to be removed from the water for data offload.

Key benefits include:

Fast data offload to the HOBOconnect app via Bluetooth 5.0

Guided calibration that ensures accurate data

Interchangeable sensors, easily swapped out for different applications

Water detect feature that indicates when logger was out of the water (MX801)

Direct water level measurements via built-in barometric pressure sensor (MX802)

User-replaceable batteries, eliminate the need to return loggers for battery replacement

HOBO MX800-compatible sensors currently come in three configurations: Conductivity/Temperature, Conductivity/Temperature/Depth (CTD), and Dissolved Oxygen/Temperature.

Both the Conductivity/Temperature and the CTD sensor feature a 4-electrode conductivity sensor that provides a wide measurement range (0 to 100,000 uS/cm) and 2% accuracy, with centrally located electrodes to minimize potential measurement errors from nearby stilling wells and housings. When either of these sensors is connected to the logger, it can calculate electrical conductivity, specific conductance, salinity, and total dissolved solids (TDS).

The Dissolved Oxygen/Temperature device is a high accuracy sensor (+/-0.1 mg/L over 0 to 20 mg/L range) with a user-replaceable DO cap that lasts two years or more for long-term deployments. Set-up is made easy with the included calibration boot and guided calibration software.

An optional adapter enables connecting two sensors to one logger, which simplifies deployment and streamlines data management, saving time and money. For example, when combining a dissolved oxygen sensor with a conductivity sensor, the user can log salinity adjusted DO directly, with no need for post-processing.

"We're thrilled to introduce this water monitoring game-changer! These new HOBO loggers track the most important water parameters, users can easily configure them to match their deployment requirements, and built-in Bluetooth makes data offload especially easy. MX800 loggers are truly a water monitoring platform for the future." said Paul Gannett, Principal HOBO Product Manager.

Pricing for HOBO MX800 Series Loggers starts at $1040 USD for the MX801 logger with a Conductivity/Salinity sensor. Now available for purchase at https://www.onsetcomp.com/water-quality-monitoring-platform-for-the-future.

About Onset

Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its data loggers and monitoring solutions on site since the company's founding in 1981. Our award-winning HOBO® data loggers and weather stations are used around the world in a broad range of applications, from water and coastal research to indoor and outdoor environmental monitoring. Our InTemp® loggers dramatically simplify the process of monitoring temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products throughout the cold chain. Visit Onset on the web at https://www.onsetcomp.com.

