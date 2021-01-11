Onset Announces NEW Ultra-Low Temperature Data Logger for the Storage and Transportation of Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals

The CX405 leverages Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology for convenient wireless communication with Onset's InTemp mobile application and/or InTemp CX5000 Gateway. Users can easily configure loggers, read out data, and automatically upload reports to InTempConnect, Onset's cloud platform for command-center control over all logger deployments throughout a user's global supply chain.

With a built-in 1.5 m external probe that measures temperatures as low as -95°C (-139°F) and up to 50°C (122°F) with a high degree of accuracy, the CX405 provides reliable monitoring throughout the cold chain, from dry ice to freezer/refrigerator conditions. Equipped with an anti-cut sheath to prevent damage to the probe cable, the data logger also features a built-in LCD screen that displays current temperature, visual alarms, battery level, and minimum and maximum readings. The CX405 is built to FDA, USP, EU, and WHO standards, and is NIST-calibrated with a 2-year NIST calibration certificate (probe only).

"The InTemp CX405 combines highly accurate measurements at ultra-low temperatures with an LCD screen that displays temperature data to ensure vaccine and pharmaceutical efficacy throughout the storage and transportation process," said Jamie Pearce, Onset InTemp Vice President and General Manager. "And when the logger is coupled with the CX5000 Gateway, users can receive real-time email and/or text notifications of temperature excursions, so they can act quickly to ensure the integrity of products passing through a stopover location or stored at their facility."

For more information about the InTemp CX405-RTD data logger, or to place an order, customers can contact Onset at https://www.onsetcomp.com/intemp/contact/sales.

About InTemp

InTemp, a division of Onset, provides Cold Chain monitoring and software solutions for the storage and transportation of environmentally-sensitive life science and health care products, empowering users with greater control and visibility of secure, actionable, and accurate monitoring data. To learn more visit https://www.onsetcomp.com/intemp.

About Onset

Onset is a leading supplier of data loggers and monitoring solutions used to measure, record, and manage data for improving the environment and preserving the quality of temperature-sensitive products. Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its products on site since the company's founding in 1981. Visit Onset on the web at https://www.onsetcomp.com.

