OnSolve Expands Partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and LexisNexis Risk Solutions

OnSolve CodeRED will provide The ADAM Program with the first-ever targeted SMS alerting of missing children information to millions of US residents

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve ®, a leading critical event management provider that enables organizations to mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced an expanded partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children ® (NCMEC) and LexisNexis® Risk Solutions that greatly enhances the Automated Delivery of Alerts on Missing Children (ADAM) Program. By leveraging OnSolve CodeRED®, ADAM Program missing child alerts will now be distributed through SMS for the first time across more than 10,000 communities; greatly expanding the reach of the ADAM Program to millions of residents across the United States.

The ADAM Program supports all types of missing children cases reported to NCMEC, including cases that extend beyond the criteria needed to issue an AMBER Alert. The technology behind the ADAM Program, including hosting and maintenance of the entire system that is used to broadcast the missing child poster alerts, was designed, and donated to NCMEC by employee volunteers at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ADAM posters are currently sent via email to police, news/media, schools, businesses, medical centers and individuals within a specific targeted area. By leveraging CodeRED, ADAM Program alerts will now be distributed via SMS to those individuals who have opted to receive missing child information, enhancing its reach across thousands of communities.

"Our partnership with OnSolve and LexisNexis Risk Solutions advances our mission to find missing children and bring them home safely," said Callahan Walsh, child advocate for NCMEC and sibling of Adam Walsh, for whom the program is named. "The ability to communicate to a targeted group, in a rapid and efficient way, is essential to successful outcomes with the ADAM Program. Through the power of mass notifications that communities can opt in to, we can extend our reach and more effectively share ADAM alerts directly to mobile devices."

"We are thrilled to partner with OnSolve to extend the reach of the ADAM Program to increase the visibility of these detailed missing children alerts," said Trish McCall, Senior Director, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Co-Founder of the ADAM Program. "This new breakthrough is a good reminder that all it takes is just one person to recognize a missing child to help bring them home."

In 2020, OnSolve announced its partnership with NCMEC to power Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) for the AMBER Alert system. Through OnSolve's expanded partnership with NCMEC, CodeRED will broaden the communication modalities of the ADAM Program and increase the program's contact database through voluntary enrollment.

"We are honored that NCMEC has again chosen to put their trust in OnSolve technology," said Sue Holub, Chief Growth Officer, OnSolve. "Our expanded partnership will further strengthen NCMEC's alerting capabilities, reach, and ultimately, impact. We remain focused on protecting communities and saving lives and we look forward to continuing our work with NCMEC as they aid local government and law enforcement agencies in recovering missing children."

CodeRED is used by more than 10,000 counties, cities, towns and villages across the United States and Canada, including 40 percent of authorized Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) alerting authorities. CodeRED helps government and law enforcement agencies keep their communities safe and informed with timely updates on public safety emergencies and other public threats, with multi-modal delivery options including mobile, text, email, phone, social media and more.

To sign up for ADAM alerts, click here or text ADAM to 99-411.

About the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Since 1984, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children®, a private, non-profit organization has led the fight to protect children by creating vital services for them and the people who keep them safe. NCMEC believes that every child deserves a safe childhood and as part of its work as the clearinghouse and resource center on issues relating to missing and exploited children, NCMEC operates a hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST® (1-800-843-5678), and has assisted in the recovery of more than 400,000 missing children. NCMEC also operates the CyberTipline®, a mechanism for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation, which has received more than 158 million reports. To learn more about NCMEC, visit www.missingkids.org .

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

About OnSolve

OnSolve® is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com .

